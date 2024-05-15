If you're like us, you are always on the hunt to find the right pair of heels that are chic but also comfortable.
When searching for the right pair of work heels for standing all day, there are a few key features to keep in mind.
First up, height. Generally speaking, heels under 3 inches are more comfortable for all-day wear. A majority of our favorites below are under 3 inches.
Another factor to consider is the type of heel you are purchasing. Purchasing a block heel over a stiletto will provide not only support but help distribute your weight more evenly.
For example, the Vivaia Round-Toe Chunky Heels have cushioning and padding throughout the entire footbed to help reduce pressure on the balls of your feet.
Below, we rounded up the 20 most comfortable heels for work, weddings and more. Scroll to check them out!
Best work heels
MIRAAZZURRA Women Sling Back Pumps Chunky Heels Sexy Splicing Round Toe Casual Wedding Shoes for Women Fashion Dress Shoes
- $34.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
Comfortable Women's Ornamented Block Heel Slingback in Tan Leather
- $81.25
- $125
- Aerosoles
Best wedding guest heels
Athlefit Women's Braided Heeled Sandals Strappy Square Open Toe Heels Backless Mules Slip On Block Heels
- $33.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Best summer wedge heels
DREAM PAIRS Womens Open Toe Espadrilles Dressy Platform Sandals Slip on Elastic Ankle Strap Wedges Sandals
- $43.99
- Amazon