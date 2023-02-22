Ready to kick off your winter boots and slip into something a little more comfortable for spring? Us too.

As we transition our winter wardrobes with new spring arrivals, we're eyeing all of the new footwear now available across multiple retailers. This includes everything from white sneakers and ballet flats to slide sandals, heels and more comfortable shoes for women.

We're shopping for spring shoes for a variety of occasions, from weddings to the office, keeping in mind that we'll want to wear them into the summer, too.

MORE: Upgrading your white sneakers for spring? Check out these 25 pairs

Check out our picks below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Sandals

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Drop Women&#39;s Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal
Amazon

The Drop Women's Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal

Price: $23.72 to $34.90   From: Amazon

Shop Now

These casual slide sandals are great for spring and summer; pair them with jeans, shorts or a linen dress. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Athlefit Women&#39;s Braided Flat Sandals
Amazon

Athlefit Women's Braided Flat Sandals

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Drop Women&#39;s Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal
Amazon

The Drop Women's Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal

Price: $39.90   From: Amazon

Shop Now

We love these metallic gold strappy sandals to add a little shine to your outfit.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ALOHAS Buckle Strap Sandal
Madewell

ALOHAS Buckle Strap Sandal

Price: $190   From: Madewell

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FITORY Women&#39;s Flat Sandals Fashion Slides With Soft Leather Slippers
Amazon

FITORY Women's Flat Sandals Fashion Slides With Soft Leather Slippers

Price: $32.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Vacation in these simple white slide sandals paired with practically any outfit. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madewell The Alina Platform Sandal
Madewell

Madewell The Alina Platform Sandal

Price: $110   From: Madewell

Shop Now

These Madewell platform sandals add a little extra height to your look. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Intentionally Blank Leather Jiji Sandals in Tan
Madewell

Intentionally Blank Leather Jiji Sandals in Tan

Price: $174   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Flats

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
J.Crew Anya slingback flats in Italian linen
J.Crew

J.Crew Anya slingback flats in Italian linen

Price: $198   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

These chic linen flats are perfect for a city stroll.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Slingback Flats
H&M

H&M Slingback Flats

Price: $19.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

These slingback flats have pointed toes and fluted soles. Plus, they're under $20. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anya ankle-strap flats in Italian patent leather
J.Crew

Anya ankle-strap flats in Italian patent leather

Price: $198   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

We'd style these ankle-strap flats with jeans and a black tee or dressed up with a midi skirt and blouse.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Zoe ballet flats in Italian patent leather
J.Crew

Zoe ballet flats in Italian patent leather

Price: $79.50 42% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $138
Shop Now

These cute ballet flats come in a variety of colors, from pink to navy, taupe and more.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lucky Brand Emjane Mary Jane Ballet Flat
DSW

Lucky Brand Emjane Mary Jane Ballet Flat

Price: $49.99 36% SavingsDSW

Original: $79
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Platform Espadrilles
H&M

H&M Platform Espadrilles

Price: $39.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mango Buckle leather moccasins
Mango

Mango Buckle leather moccasins

Price: $99.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

These black leather shoes are an easy pick for the office.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer

Price: $268   From: Reformation

Shop Now

If you already have a year-round all-black loafer, try these brown and white ones on for spring.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Birkenstock Boston Clog
DSW

Birkenstock Boston Clog

Price: $154.99   From: DSW

Shop Now

Slide into these Birkenstock clogs and be on your way.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madewell The Dixson Fisherman Mule
Madewell

Madewell The Dixson Fisherman Mule

Price: $128   From: Madewell

Shop Now

These on-trend fisherman mules are available in both brown and black to best suit your wardrobe.

Heels and wedges

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Katy Perry The Tooliped Twisted Sandal
Nordstrom

Katy Perry The Tooliped Twisted Sandal

Price: $98 to $109   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Heeled Mules
H&M

H&M Heeled Mules

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Wedge-heeled Leather Sandals
H&M

H&M Wedge-heeled Leather Sandals

Price: $84.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Schutz Evangeline Heels
Anthropologie

Schutz Evangeline Heels

Price: $128   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Vince Camuto Andrequa Sandal
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Andrequa Sandal

Price: $119   From: Vince Camuto

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Vince Camuto Bendsen Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Bendsen Wedge Sandal

Price: $110   From: Vince Camuto

Shop Now

These Vince Camuto wedges add a fun pop of color to your spring wardrobe.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cole Haan Women&#39;s Adella Sandal
Cole Haan

Cole Haan Women's Adella Sandal

Price: $148   From: Cole Haan

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ALDO Women&#39;s Basanti Pump
Amazon

ALDO Women's Basanti Pump

Price: $56.52 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $85
Shop Now

These simple nude pumps are a versatile addition to your spring and summer wardrobe. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pelle Moda Kelsa Slingback Pump
Nordstrom

Pelle Moda Kelsa Slingback Pump

Price: $154.95   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Schutz Jeane Mary Jane Pump
Nordstrom

Schutz Jeane Mary Jane Pump

Price: $168   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Nina Jozi Slingback Pump
Nordstrom

Nina Jozi Slingback Pump

Price: $99   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Vicenza Knotted Platform Heels
Anthropologie

Vicenza Knotted Platform Heels

Price: $190   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

These platform heels (available in multiple colors) would be perfect for an outdoor spring or summer wedding.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CAVERLEY Jai Mule Heels
Anthropologie

CAVERLEY Jai Mule Heels

Price: $185   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Reformation Eleonora Sling Back Block Heel Sandal
Reformation

Reformation Eleonora Sling Back Block Heel Sandal

Price: $248   From: Reformation

Shop Now

These heeled sandals are another great option for a spring or summer wedding. They can also be dressed down with denim.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mango Denim sling back shoes
Mango

Mango Denim sling back shoes

Price: $99.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

Add a touch of sparkle with these denim slingback shoes featuring an embellished bow.