Ready to kick off your winter boots and slip into something a little more comfortable for spring? Us too.
As we transition our winter wardrobes with new spring arrivals, we're eyeing all of the new footwear now available across multiple retailers. This includes everything from white sneakers and ballet flats to slide sandals, heels and more comfortable shoes for women.
We're shopping for spring shoes for a variety of occasions, from weddings to the office, keeping in mind that we'll want to wear them into the summer, too.
Check out our picks below!
Sandals
The Drop Women's Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal
Price: $23.72 to $34.90 • From: Amazon
These casual slide sandals are great for spring and summer; pair them with jeans, shorts or a linen dress.
Athlefit Women's Braided Flat Sandals
The Drop Women's Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal
We love these metallic gold strappy sandals to add a little shine to your outfit.
ALOHAS Buckle Strap Sandal
FITORY Women's Flat Sandals Fashion Slides With Soft Leather Slippers
Vacation in these simple white slide sandals paired with practically any outfit.
Madewell The Alina Platform Sandal
These Madewell platform sandals add a little extra height to your look.
Intentionally Blank Leather Jiji Sandals in Tan
Flats
J.Crew Anya slingback flats in Italian linen
These chic linen flats are perfect for a city stroll.
H&M Slingback Flats
These slingback flats have pointed toes and fluted soles. Plus, they're under $20.
Anya ankle-strap flats in Italian patent leather
We'd style these ankle-strap flats with jeans and a black tee or dressed up with a midi skirt and blouse.
Zoe ballet flats in Italian patent leather
Price: $79.50 • 42% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $138
These cute ballet flats come in a variety of colors, from pink to navy, taupe and more.
Lucky Brand Emjane Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Price: $49.99 • 36% SavingsDSWOriginal: $79
Mango Buckle leather moccasins
These black leather shoes are an easy pick for the office.
Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer
If you already have a year-round all-black loafer, try these brown and white ones on for spring.
Birkenstock Boston Clog
Slide into these Birkenstock clogs and be on your way.
Madewell The Dixson Fisherman Mule
These on-trend fisherman mules are available in both brown and black to best suit your wardrobe.
Heels and wedges
Katy Perry The Tooliped Twisted Sandal
H&M Wedge-heeled Leather Sandals
Vince Camuto Andrequa Sandal
Vince Camuto Bendsen Wedge Sandal
These Vince Camuto wedges add a fun pop of color to your spring wardrobe.
Cole Haan Women's Adella Sandal
ALDO Women's Basanti Pump
Price: $56.52 • 33% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $85
These simple nude pumps are a versatile addition to your spring and summer wardrobe.
Pelle Moda Kelsa Slingback Pump
Schutz Jeane Mary Jane Pump
Vicenza Knotted Platform Heels
These platform heels (available in multiple colors) would be perfect for an outdoor spring or summer wedding.
Reformation Eleonora Sling Back Block Heel Sandal
These heeled sandals are another great option for a spring or summer wedding. They can also be dressed down with denim.
Mango Denim sling back shoes
Add a touch of sparkle with these denim slingback shoes featuring an embellished bow.