Ready to kick off your winter boots and slip into something a little more comfortable for spring? Us too.

As we transition our winter wardrobes with new spring arrivals, we're eyeing all of the new footwear now available across multiple retailers. This includes everything from white sneakers and ballet flats to slide sandals, heels and more comfortable shoes for women.

We're shopping for spring shoes for a variety of occasions, from weddings to the office, keeping in mind that we'll want to wear them into the summer, too.

Check out our picks below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Sandals

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon The Drop Women's Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal Price: $23.72 to $34.90 • From: Amazon Shop Now These casual slide sandals are great for spring and summer; pair them with jeans, shorts or a linen dress.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon The Drop Women's Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal Price: $39.90 • From: Amazon Shop Now We love these metallic gold strappy sandals to add a little shine to your outfit.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon FITORY Women's Flat Sandals Fashion Slides With Soft Leather Slippers Price: $32.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Vacation in these simple white slide sandals paired with practically any outfit.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Madewell Madewell The Alina Platform Sandal Price: $110 • From: Madewell Shop Now These Madewell platform sandals add a little extra height to your look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Madewell Intentionally Blank Leather Jiji Sandals in Tan Price: $174 • From: Madewell Shop Now

Flats

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

J.Crew J.Crew Anya slingback flats in Italian linen Price: $198 • From: J.Crew Shop Now These chic linen flats are perfect for a city stroll.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

H&M H&M Slingback Flats Price: $19.99 • From: H&M Shop Now These slingback flats have pointed toes and fluted soles. Plus, they're under $20.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

J.Crew Anya ankle-strap flats in Italian patent leather Price: $198 • From: J.Crew Shop Now We'd style these ankle-strap flats with jeans and a black tee or dressed up with a midi skirt and blouse.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

J.Crew Zoe ballet flats in Italian patent leather Price : $79.50 • 42% Savings J.Crew Original: $138 Shop Now These cute ballet flats come in a variety of colors, from pink to navy, taupe and more.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

DSW Lucky Brand Emjane Mary Jane Ballet Flat Price : $49.99 • 36% Savings DSW Original: $79 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Mango Mango Buckle leather moccasins Price: $99.99 • From: Mango Shop Now These black leather shoes are an easy pick for the office.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Reformation Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer Price: $268 • From: Reformation Shop Now If you already have a year-round all-black loafer, try these brown and white ones on for spring.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

DSW Birkenstock Boston Clog Price: $154.99 • From: DSW Shop Now Slide into these Birkenstock clogs and be on your way.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Madewell Madewell The Dixson Fisherman Mule Price: $128 • From: Madewell Shop Now These on-trend fisherman mules are available in both brown and black to best suit your wardrobe.

Heels and wedges

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Nordstrom Katy Perry The Tooliped Twisted Sandal Price: $98 to $109 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Vince Camuto Vince Camuto Bendsen Wedge Sandal Price: $110 • From: Vince Camuto Shop Now These Vince Camuto wedges add a fun pop of color to your spring wardrobe.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon ALDO Women's Basanti Pump Price : $56.52 • 33% Savings Amazon Original: $85 Shop Now These simple nude pumps are a versatile addition to your spring and summer wardrobe.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Vicenza Knotted Platform Heels Price: $190 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now These platform heels (available in multiple colors) would be perfect for an outdoor spring or summer wedding.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Reformation Reformation Eleonora Sling Back Block Heel Sandal Price: $248 • From: Reformation Shop Now These heeled sandals are another great option for a spring or summer wedding. They can also be dressed down with denim.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK