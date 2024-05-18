Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skin care.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Tanceuticals, Foreo Sweden and more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 55% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Tanceuticals: Sunless Tanner
Get a beautiful sunless tan without streaks, smell or orange color. Made in America, this assortment includes body tanners and face tanners. The CC Self Tanning Body Lotion not only gives you a flawless sunless tan but also improves the appearance of your skin. It also has a fresh coconut scent. This blends easily, dries quickly, doesn’t stain clothes and lasts about six to seven days. The Self Tanning Face Drops can be added to your regular moisturizer for a customizable tan you control. The tanning mitt is also available, which is not only durable but the velvety soft surface is specifically designed to keep self tanner off your palms and hands. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.99.
- $6 - $22.50
- $12 - $45
- Valid: 05/18/2024 to 05/18/2024
Foreo Sweden: Face Tools & Toothbrushes
FOREO is a pioneer in beauty-tech. Their passion is to create simplified solutions through innovation and functional design. This assortment includes the LUNA 4 mini. This device features T-Sonic Pulsations and 12 adjustable massage intensities to remove dirt, oil, sweat and dead skin cells for glowing skin. This also has Glow Boost mode, which cleanses skin thoroughly in 30 seconds with a pulsed pattern that helps boost microcirculation, relax muscle tension points and help improve lymphatic drainage. Other options include the BEAR mini, which is an FDA-cleared microcurrent device for targeting early signs of aging. Limit five per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $39.50 - $109.50
- $70 - $219
- Valid: 05/18/2024 to 05/18/2024
Gloves In A Bottle: Hand Care
Made in America, Gloves In A Bottle is a hand-saving shielding lotion that protects and repairs your hands from irritation, dryness and severe cracking. This lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs immediately to leave skin feeling relief instantly. These products are great for dry, cracked skin, eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, and bleeding and broken skin. This assortment also includes the Botanical collection, which is designed to be extra lightweight for the most sensitive skin. Formulated with five unique plant botanicals, this is their most gentle yet effective formula. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $15 to $24.75 + per set
- $30 - $49.50
- Valid: 05/18/2024 to 05/18/2024
Rinse Bath & Body: Bath & Body Products
Rinse features natural bath and body products that you and your skin will love. All of the products are travel-friendly, easy to use and great for an active or busy lifestyle. Made in America, choose from a variety of shower bombs, essential oil roll-ons, and Powdered Facial Masks, which are brand new -- mix 1 teaspoon in water, tomato juice, honey, or more to customize according to your skin needs. This assortment also includes the Body Bliss Oil, which is a light, moisturizing oil that leaves an amazing glow on skin. Shipping is $6.50 or free over $65.
- $3 - $11
- $6 - $22
- Valid: 05/18/2024 to 05/18/2024
PMD Beauty: Reflect Pro
Immerse yourself in the versatility of optimal lighting -- day, night or any moment in between. The PMD Reflect Pro effortlessly adapts to your unique needs. Great for precision work, it becomes your go-to for flawlessly shaping brows, mastering intricate eyeliner details and achieving seamless blending. Compact, convenient, and travel-friendly, this mirror also features three touch-controlled dimmable LED light modes for your routine's specific needs, 5x magnification, and 360-degree rotation and 90-degree tilt. Free shipping!
- $79 + Free shipping
- $179
- Valid: 05/18/2024 to 05/18/2024
Feets: Foot Masks, Spray & Cream
Feets is a specialized foot care company that designs products to help soften, protect and repair feet. Their foot masks are a podiatrist-approved foot treatment that naturally eliminates ugly calluses, painful cracks, dead skin cells and other rough patches from feet, leaving them clean, healthy and soft. The Foot Peel Mask includes two sets and the Hydrating Foot Mask includes three sets. Each pair is single-use and each bootie comes pre-filled with treatment. The Foot and Shoe Spray is designed to eliminate odor and provide a cooling sensation for your feet. The Foot and Heel Cream moisturizes and softens the toughest skin. Free shipping!
- $15 + Free shipping
- $30
- Valid: 05/18/2024 to 05/18/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Cozy Earth: Pajamas & Loungewear
Lounge in luxury. Cozy Earth’s timeless loungewear and pajama styles are crafted with a soft stretch-knit fabric and elegant contrast piping for an elevated, cozy look. The fabric is lightweight and so comfortable that you’re sure to want to lounge around a little longer. Cozy styles for men and women for home and beyond available.
- $22.50 - $145
- $45 - $290
- Valid: 05/18/2024 to 05/26/2024
Lifetherapy: Self Care
Ignite your senses with Lifetherapy’s 3-in-1 Body Wash & Bubbling Bath, a gentle-yet-effective liquid soap formulated to glide on gently, rinse clean, and moisturize your skin. After your squeaky clean, luxuriously hydrate your skin with the Hydrating Body Lotion. Free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicone, mineral oil, petroleum, formaldehyde, dioxane, DEA, and gluten in one-of-a-kind fragrances. This assortment also offers a roll-on perfume oil and 100% soy wax candle in the same rich scents. Made in the USA.
- $22 - $27
- $36 - $45
- Valid: 05/06/2024 to 05/19/2024
well-kept: Tech Wipes (6-Pack)
Keep tech polished and hands germ-free on the go with stylish cleaning wipes. Proudly made in the USA, well-kept gadget towelettes are pre-moistened with a solution specifically designed to clean and remove germs from phones, computers, tablets, keyboards and lenses. Each pack features a fun design and contains 15 pre-moistened towelettes, easy to throw in your bag or store at your desk.
- $20
- $39
- Valid: 05/18/2024 to 06/02/2024
Maya J Jewelry: Bracelet Hair Ties (Set of 6)
Upgrade to hair ties that double as arm candy. Named an Oprah Favorite in 2022 and hugely popular ever since, Maya J combines hair ties that stay in place and trendy bracelets into one fashionable accessory. Each card includes three bracelet hair ties and each set includes two cards with coordinating designs.
- $18
- $36
- Valid: 05/18/2024 to 06/02/2024
Aetrex: Orthotic Flip Flops
Walk in style and with support. The Maui sandals from Aetrex are made from UltraSky injected EVA foam to provide extreme cushioning, shock absorption and durability and the toe post is specially designed with super soft foam to keep your toes comfortable. The arch support helps to stabilize and align feet, and relieve common foot pain and plantar fasciitis. Choose from simple styles and options with a starfish embellished toe post.
- $36 - $42
- $60 - $70
- Valid: 05/18/2024 to 05/19/2024