"Good Morning America" has some last-minute holiday decorating hacks that are guaranteed to elevate your decor, just in time for your next gathering.

TikTok is a wealth of ideas from a viral garland DIY to the ping pong ball trick that will add light and dimension to your tree -- there are so many fun ways to get creative!

Keep scrolling to check out a few of those trending ideas while you shop for the tools to pull it all off.

Hack #1: Hanging garland with a tension rod

This first hack is a great way to deck the halls -- literally -- without damaging your walls, as seen by Alex Lawson aka @casalawson on TikTok. Using garland, battery-powered lights and various ornaments, you can add cheer to any doorway or hallway in the home.

Amazon BRIOFOX Tension Shower Curtain Rod Silver $17.99 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon Ariceleo Led Fairy Lights Battery Operated $6.99

$9.99 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon Battery Operated, 20 FT 60 LED Silver Wire Waterproof Battery Operated String Lights $6.99

$9.99 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland $43.09

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon 30ct Christmas Tree Ball Ornaments $17.99

$24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Zarcaco 100 Pcs Christmas Ball Ornaments $33.99 Amazon Shop Now

Hack #2: Ping pong ball Christmas tree lights

Standard lights for your tree are always gorgeous, but you can add depth and interest with this simple trick that uses ping pong balls.

Amazon 100 Pack Balls Table Tennis Balls $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Clear Christmas String Lights 100 Count 25 Feet $17.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon PREXTEX Christmas Lights (20 Feet, 100 Lights) – Multi Color Christmas Tree Lights Indoor with Green Wire $20.99 Amazon Shop Now

Hack #3: Feather duster Christmas trees

The next trick involves trimming feather dusters into charming tree shapes to add a fluffy yet minimal elegance to your holiday decor. Once you've shaped the duster to your liking, simply insert the metal stem into floral foam and display in a Christmas mug, ceramic pot or any vessel you have on hand and decorate with fairy lights like those we recommended above.

Amazon MicroFeather Duster $13 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart FUNSTITUTION Floral Foam Blocks Set of 4 $13.99 Walmart Shop Now

H&M Glass Vase $29.99 H&M Shop Now

Hack #4: Ribbon card display

Make a ribbon card display using your favorite ribbon, painters tape and mini clothespins. Start with a piece of ribbon over the front of your kitchen cabinet, securing it with painters tape on the inside of the door. Use clothes pins to attach all of your holiday cards to the front ribbon and voila!

Amazon Ivory Chiffon Ribbon Handmade Frayed Sheer Silk Ribbons $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

43% off Amazon Duck Clean Release Blue Painter's Tape 1-Inch (0.94-Inch x 60-Yard), 6 Rolls, 360 Total Yards, 240459 $16.97

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now