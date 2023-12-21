4 trending holiday decor hacks to try from tension rod garland to ping pong ball Christmas lights
"Good Morning America" has some last-minute holiday decorating hacks that are guaranteed to elevate your decor, just in time for your next gathering.
TikTok is a wealth of ideas from a viral garland DIY to the ping pong ball trick that will add light and dimension to your tree -- there are so many fun ways to get creative!
Keep scrolling to check out a few of those trending ideas while you shop for the tools to pull it all off.
Hack #1: Hanging garland with a tension rod
This first hack is a great way to deck the halls -- literally -- without damaging your walls, as seen by Alex Lawson aka @casalawson on TikTok. Using garland, battery-powered lights and various ornaments, you can add cheer to any doorway or hallway in the home.
Hack #2: Ping pong ball Christmas tree lights
Standard lights for your tree are always gorgeous, but you can add depth and interest with this simple trick that uses ping pong balls.
Hack #3: Feather duster Christmas trees
The next trick involves trimming feather dusters into charming tree shapes to add a fluffy yet minimal elegance to your holiday decor. Once you've shaped the duster to your liking, simply insert the metal stem into floral foam and display in a Christmas mug, ceramic pot or any vessel you have on hand and decorate with fairy lights like those we recommended above.
Hack #4: Ribbon card display
Make a ribbon card display using your favorite ribbon, painters tape and mini clothespins. Start with a piece of ribbon over the front of your kitchen cabinet, securing it with painters tape on the inside of the door. Use clothes pins to attach all of your holiday cards to the front ribbon and voila!
