If you're headed outdoors this summer, having just the right camping chair to bring along could be just what you need.
Rather than spending time searching for a free picnic table, bench or log, camping chairs provide both convenience and comfort that can be transported anywhere.
In addition to parks and campsites, these chairs are also great go-to options for other outdoor adventures, such as lounging at festivals, beaches, backyard gatherings and beyond.
Some of the most popular types of camping chairs include:
Classic camping chairs: These are generally the most affordable, stable and have four legs along with a flat seat and straight back positioning.
Rocker and glider camping chairs: This option is best for those who prefer a camping chair that offers a little more relaxation, kicking back and rocking. It is also usually best when placed on even ground.
Three-legged camping chairs: These usually mimic the look of a camping stool, and don't offer back support. While not as stable as other options, three-legged camping chairs can be lightweight and easier to transport.
Scoop camping chairs: This option is best for anyone looking to easily lounge. It is similar to a classic camping chair, but doesn't have a distinct back and seat.
When shopping for a camping chair, it's best to keep in mind your specific preferences and needs. Another important factor to think about is the terrain (grass, dirt, concrete, etc.) on which you'll be using your chair.
Several other important factors to consider include weight, width, stability, price and nice extras such as cup holder functionality or extra storage.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Best budget-friendly
Ozark Trail Basic Quad Folding Camp Chair with Cup Holder
For less than $10, this camping chair is affordable and practical. It comes in three colors and also has durable polyester fabric for long-lasting comfort.
- $8.98
- Walmart
Additional pick:
Best for comfort and durability
YETI Trailhead Camp Chair
This splurge-worthy option is for anyone looking for the best of the best when it comes to comfort and durability. Its lightweight aluminum frame can fold down to fit in something as small as a backpack. Plus, it features extra-wide gripped feet that work great on even the toughest rugged terrain.
- $300
- Williams Sonoma
Additional pick:
Best lightweight
Helinox Chair Zero Ultralight Compact Camping Chair
This highly rated compact camping chair is one of the best lightweight picks to consider. It weighs just a little over 1 pound and can be easily packed away in its small carrying sack. Additionally, it features ripstop polyester that has been designed to resist harsh weather conditions as well as UV rays.
- $112.46
- $149.95
- Amazon
Additional pick:
Best for children
Ozark Trail Kids Canopy Chair with Safety Lock
Kids deserve a great outdoor seat as well, and this bestselling chair is a great pick. It has a safety lock, it's sturdy and holds up to 125 pounds. The canopy attachment is also beneficial feature for keeping children safe on extra sunny days.
- $14.97
- Walmart
Additional pick:
Best overall
Kijaro Dual Lock
This Kijaro pick is highly rated across many retailers as one of the best on the market. It features a unique locking feature for mobility and extra stability. It's also easily foldable, can hold up to 300 pounds and has unique features such as a cup holder, mesh pockets and a carry bag.
- $45.94
- $55
- Amazon
