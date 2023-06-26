"One of REI's best-selling family tents, this has near-vertical walls and is tall enough that you can stand inside, but not too tall that it's impossible to set up," Bergamotto said. "You can divide the tent into two sleeping rooms or make one room for sleeping and the other for lounging and hanging out. Campers love how versatile and durable these are -- they can handle high winds, heavy rainfall, and even some snow! Plus, if you're an REI member -- which, by the way, is just $30 for a lifetime -- this is on sale for $299 right now. It's an absolute Goldilocks tent: perfect for families that are first-time car campers or total pros alike."