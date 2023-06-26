Are you planning your first-ever camping adventure for this summer? Or maybe you are an expert camper looking to upgrade your essentials.
Either way, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has scoured the web to find the best camping essentials you need for your trip, from the best family tent to the best sleep items and more.
Plus, we have more "GMA" picks to shop as well.
Continue below to check them all out!
Best tent
"One of REI's best-selling family tents, this has near-vertical walls and is tall enough that you can stand inside, but not too tall that it's impossible to set up," Bergamotto said. "You can divide the tent into two sleeping rooms or make one room for sleeping and the other for lounging and hanging out. Campers love how versatile and durable these are -- they can handle high winds, heavy rainfall, and even some snow! Plus, if you're an REI member -- which, by the way, is just $30 for a lifetime -- this is on sale for $299 right now. It's an absolute Goldilocks tent: perfect for families that are first-time car campers or total pros alike."
Best sleeping pad
"If you've never been camping before you might not think to bring a sleeping pad, but it's a total game-changer and one of the most important essentials to having a positive experience," Bergamotto said. "This one from Nemo can be used as a standalone or paired with a sleeping bag or cot for superior support and insulation. It's made of dual-density foam and is somehow both lightweight in stature but a real heavyweight in comfort."
Best value sleeping bag
"A sleeping bag can be tricky to purchase online because it's the sort of thing you want to touch and feel in person," Bergamotto said. "Rest assured, this lightweight, cozy bag has incredible heat retention for the under-$30 price tag. With nearly 10,000 5-star reviews, campers love the longevity of this bag (that comes with a 5-year warranty). You can even zip two together to double the room! It stands up to washing and drying like a champ, which makes it a perfect purchase for both kids and adults alike."
Best camping stove
"Mini but mighty this two-burner stove was made for outdoor cooking. Designed with a high-pressure regulator, it gives you an even flame (no matter what the weather)," Bergamotto said. "A cinch to set up, cook with and clean, it's a triple threat piece of camping gear. Reviewers love that it's super dependable and rugged -- many users commented that they've been able to have theirs for years despite harsh conditions and hasty packing. This stove can take a beating and still cook like it's brand new! Plus, it's on sale at Walmart for under $50 right now!"
Best camp chair
"The most common rave from campers is that this chair is true for all body types -- everyone from small kids to taller adults and even people with back issues have all sung this chair's praises," Bergamotto said. "It has a dual lock, so it's really stable and actually easy to open and close. It has a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds, has two cup holders, and, perhaps most importantly, is capital-C comfortable! An absolute must for camping or even for watching kids' sports, tailgates or a day near the water."
Best lantern
"With almost 400 5-star reviews, this Ozark Trail lantern is a must-have," Bergamotto said. "Equipped with a high and low mode for adjustable brightness, this is an indispensable item to pack on your trip (or, frankly, to keep in your home if ever there's a power outage!). Reliable and super affordable, you can keep lights on for up to 78 hours on high mode and 275 hours on low mode! Reviewers love that it's lightweight, user-friendly, and super dependable."