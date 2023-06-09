Summer means a lot of things but most importantly - beach days.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up all the best beach gear you need from the Sun Ninja beach tent, to the best cooler to roll onto the sand.
This list has us itching to slather on sunscreen and enjoy a day on the beach.
Continue below to shop Bergamotto's finds!
Best absorbent beach towel
"If you're planning a summer at the beach or near the pool, a good, plush towel is a must. This one from Brooklinen, one of our Right Stuff towel picks, is the best of the bunch. It's an extra-large, heavyweight, 100% cotton towel with a 600 GSM," Bergamotto shared.
These sell out every year because they are out of this world, so be sure to snag them while you can.
Beach Towel
Price: $58.50 • 10% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $65
Best beach wagon
"With over 8000 5-star reviews, this wagon is a true summer workhorse. We're saying to use it for the beach to cart everything from towels, games, and snacks, but it's an outdoor utility wagon that can be used for myriad tasks! Reviewers were particularly keen on the goldilocks size of this wagon—not too overwhelmingly big, not so small that it can't deliver the goods."
Amazon Basics Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon with Cover Bag, Blue
Price: $101.75 • From: Amazon
Best sun tent
"Reviewers appreciated the sturdiness of construction relative to a beach umbrella and the versatility of use: thanks to the innovative spandex construction which is perfect for any terrain - from thick grass to rocky campgrounds. It can fit up to eight people, withstands wind, and keep you and your family cool in the shade," Bergamotto said.
SUN NINJA Beach Tent Sun Shelter with UPF50+ Protection
Price: $159.95 • From: Amazon
Best beach chair
"With over 250 five-star reviews, this beach chair is a universal crowd pleaser. Lightweight and rustproof, it reclines in five positions as well as full-on lay flat option. Reviewers love the side holders for drinks, sunscreen, cell phones and more. Plus, it has a small pillow headrest, fold-up twoel bar, and even a hand strap for easy carry—which scored high marks from reviewers."
Mainstays Backpack Aluminum Beach Chair
Price: $39.96 • From: Walmart
Best cooler
"Not all coolers are created equal," Bergamotto added. "This one has a telescoping handle and oversized wheels, making for easy transport. It uses THERMECOOL insulation to keep items cool for hours. It can hold up to 90 cans and has an elevated bottom so that food and drinks remain away from hot surfaces."
IGLOO Profile 60 qt. Jet Carbon Roller Chest Cooler
Price: $54.43 • From: Home Depot
Best pool float
"Funboy has become synonymous with the summer pool floats. Here's what you're looking for when you're shopping for a float: easy to inflate, easy to deflate, durable, and fun- the Funboy does it all. So many Instagrammable options to choose from: our current fave is the Barbie cart which keeps you shaded while you lounge!
FUNBOY Inflatable Swan Pool Float
Price: $79 • From: Revolve
Best beach blanket
Bergamotto asks “Is there anything more annoying than the sand that clings to you while you’re trying to lounge on your beach blanket?"
CGear Multimats Sandlite Sand-Free Mats are a favorite because the material allows sand to pass through the top layer without seeping to the bottom. This keeps the sand on the beach and off your body!
Best beach bag
Beach bags can be tricky. You want them to be big enough to carry what you need, but small enough to comfortably hold while walking through the sand.
“Somehow the Dalix manages to solve all your problems,” Bergamotto said. “It’s durable and has near-perfect reviews for the amount of items it can hold.”
DALIX 23" Royal Blue Large Heavy Duty 24 oz. Cotton Canvas Shopping Tote Bag
Price: $17.95 • From: Walmart
Best waterproof phonecase
"Nearly 80,000 5-star reviews don't lie—this is the best $10 you'll spend this summer," Bergamotto said.
With a triple-layer lockdown technology, it keeps your phone protected from water damage and sand. Get ready to snap those underwater photos this summer.