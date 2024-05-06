If you're looking to make your outdoor patio or deck the perfect hosting oasis this summer, look no further.
Ursula Carmona, a home and garden expert, shared some expert tips with "Good Morning America" to get your outdoor living space into tip-top shape ahead of Memorial Day weekend -- without breaking the bank.
"There is a flexibility to create a funky and unique space that doesn't necessarily have to match the inside of your home," Carmona said. "No matter what design trend you find yourself drawn to -- eclectic grandpa, cowgirl decor, coastal grandma or all things pink -- lean in. Incorporate a bit of what excites you mixed in with timeless design for an outdoor space you'll never want to leave."
As a HomeGoods enthusiast, Carmona said the home furnishing store is one to keep in mind when shopping for decor upgrades.
"The store is a treasure trove of high-quality outdoor furniture pieces and accessories that can help you build the outdoor oasis of your dreams at much lower prices than the other outdoor specialty stores," she said.
Below are four tips that Carmona shared to help you think about your space in a new and fresh way. Scroll on to shop.
Tip 1: Indulge with touches of your favorite trends
"An easy way to incorporate a trend that you love is to focus on your throw pillow selection," Carmona said.
"These smaller accents have the power to shift the entire feeling of your outdoor space. From large multicolor outdoor poufs that you can place on the ground to smaller pillows that you can mix and match on a pair of outdoor chairs or couch, your options are endless."
Better Homes & Gardens Tufted Trellis Decorative 20" Square Throw Pillow, Natural, 1 per Pack
- $15.87
- Walmart
OTOSTAR Pack of 2 Outdoor Waterproof Decorative Pillow Covers 18x18 Inch Linen Geometry Pillowcases Cushion Case Garden Throw Pillow Covers Pillows Shell for Patio Furniture Couch Tent Balcony
- $13.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
Tip 2: Get inspired by your favorite getaway
Who doesn't love the idea of home feeling like a vacation getaway?
"You can make a statement with globally sourced accents to give your outdoor space a worldly feel," Carmona told "GMA". "HomeGoods is a traveler's dream with gorgeous day beds and decorative accents (Made in India, Greece, Spain, and more!), that transport you across the globe without ever having to hop on a plane."
Home Styles Small Outdoor Bistro Table with Marble Tiles Design Table Top Constructed From Powder Coated Steel
- $151.38
- $280.99
- Amazon
Tip 3: Lighting is your friend
"Outdoor lighting is the key to adding touch to your outdoor space! By simply hanging string lights overhead and strategically placing beautiful lanterns around your space, you can elevate the look and create a gorgeous ambiance."
100ft 2-Pack Outdoor String Lights Waterproof/Connectable/Dimmable with 52 LED Shatterproof Bulbs, UL Listed Globe G40 String Lights 2700K Outdoor Lighting for Patio Backyard Cafe Party Wedding Garden
- $45.95
- $59.79
- Amazon
Tip 4: Create a lush look with plants
Fill your outdoor space with faux and real plants for a lush look that's low maintenance. Carmona also advises not to be afraid of faux plants.
"To create even more dimension, lift some of those stylish planters up off the ground and give them the attention they deserve," she said. "Place them on top of decorative stools (maybe a new foot stool!) for an elevated and fun look that doubles as a multi-purpose side table for outdoor entertaining."
Better Homes & Gardens 14" Artificial Pampas in White Rounded Ceramic Vase
- $14.94
- Walmart
UNADRA 2 Pack Faux Boxwood Plants Outdoor (22" T,13" D) - Artificial Boxwood Ball Topiaries Set of 2 Indoor Home Office Patio Porch Decoration Realistic (Dark Green)
- $79.99
- Amazon
MACKENZIE-CHILDS Courtly Check Flowerpot, Decorative Garden Pot for Growing Plants
- $59
- Amazon
Better Homes & Gardens Black Round Resin Planter & Stand Set with Wood Legs
- $29.97
- Walmart