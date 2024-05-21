As summer approaches, it's time to gear up for those sun-soaked beach days.
One essential item for any beachgoer is a reliable beach chair. But with so many options on the market, how do you choose the right one?
Whether you're looking for ultimate comfort, portability, or added features, there’s a beach chair tailored to your needs.
What to Look for in a beach chair
When selecting a beach chair, consider the following factors to ensure you make the best choice:
- Comfort: Look for chairs with padded seats and backrests, ergonomic designs, and adjustable recline positions.
- Portability: Lightweight chairs with carrying straps or backpack styles are easier to transport.
- Durability: Materials like rust-resistant aluminum or heavy-duty steel frames and weather-resistant fabrics ensure longevity.
- Features: Consider additional features such as cup holders, storage pockets, canopy tops for sun protection, and adjustable pillows.
- Height and Weight Capacity: Ensure the chair's dimensions suit your height and weight for maximum comfort and safety.
Types of beach chairs
- Classic Folding Beach Chairs: These are the standard, easy-to-fold chairs perfect for those who want a simple and portable option.
- Backpack Beach Chairs: Equipped with shoulder straps, these chairs are easy to carry, freeing up your hands for other beach gear.
- Reclining Beach Chairs: These chairs offer adjustable recline positions, allowing you to sit up, lounge, or lie flat.
- Canopy Beach Chairs: Built-in canopies provide shade, making this ideal for those who want extra sun protection.
Ostrich Chaise Lounge Beach
Unique in design, this chair features a face opening for lying on your stomach comfortably. It also doubles as a backpack for easy transport.
- $75.62
- $79.95
- Amazon
Marlin Palms Ultimate Beach Chair
This chair features five reclining positions, including a lay-flat option. It comes with a built-in cooler pouch, towel bar, adjustable shade, bottle opener, adjustable pillow and more bells and whistles, making it perfect for a long day at the beach.
- $145
- Tommy Bahama
Caribbean Joe Folding Beach Chair
Lightweight and compact, this chair offers easy folding and a four-position backrest. It’s perfect for those who want a simple chair to tote to and from the beach.
- $59.99
- Amazon
Neso Beach Chair
These lightweight chairs have a convenient carry strap and a durable, water-resistant fabric. They are perfect for minimalist beachgoers who value portability.
- $59.95
- REI
Quik Shade Full Size Shade Folding Chair
Featuring a fully adjustable canopy for customized shade, this chair also includes armrest cup holders and a sturdy frame, making it a versatile choice for beach outings.
- $41.99
- Amazon
Helinox Sunset Chair
This high-end, ultra-lightweight chair offers excellent back support and is made from durable materials. Its innovative design makes it easy to set up and pack down.
- $127.39
- $169.95
- REI
Rio Beach Lounge Chair with Storage Pouch
Known for its sturdy aluminum frame, this beach lounge chair includes a large storage pouch, multiple recline positions, and padded shoulder straps for easy carrying.
- $44.55
- $57.99
- Amazon
KingCamp Low Sling Beach Chair
With a breathable mesh back and seat, this chair provides excellent ventilation. Its low-profile design is stable on uneven sand, and it includes a convenient cup holder.
- $54.99
- $109.99
- Walmart
GCI Outdoor Sunshade Rocker Chair
This chair includes an adjustable UPF 50 sunshade, protecting you from the sun. The rocking capability and sturdy frame make it both comfortable and durable.
- $80
- REI
ALPS Mountaineering Rendezvous Chair
Designed for stability and comfort, this chair sits low to the ground and is perfect for lounging. Its compact fold makes it easy to pack and carry.
- $58.99
- Amazon