Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on clever solutions.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Magnipros, RIES and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 60% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
The Original Muck Boot Company: Outscape Slip On
The Outscape gardening shoes are great to wear while tackling all of your outdoor jobs this season. It offers performance and versatility on those days when you can't decide between the waterproof boot you need and the lightweight sneaker you want to wear. The Outscape is the lightweight, 100% waterproof shoe designed to keep you comfortable and the neoprene collar fits snugly to keep the dirt out when doing yard work. Available for men and women. Free shipping!
- $42 to $48 + Free Shipping
- $105 - $120
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/01/2024
- The Original Muck Boot Company
Magnipros: Full Page Magnifying Glass
Magnipros is the ultimate hands-free page magnifier. The warm, luminous light mode helps diminish eye fatigue, promoting extended reading periods without discomfort during nighttime hours. Designed for seniors and those with low vision, this page magnifier offers enhanced reading through 24 SMD LED lights coupled with an anti-glare lens, ensuring optimal lighting without straining your eyes. The stand is detachable and collapsible, which makes for easy storage when not in use. Choose from three colors. Limit five per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $15
- $30
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/01/2024
- Magnipros
RIES: Refillable Travel Bottles
Ries is a sustainable packaging and beauty brand redefining the relationship between beauty and travel. Ries makes the only refillable, reusable travel-size bottle designed for beauty. Each Essential pump delivers pure, clean product. No mess, no fuss. The airless pump design helps minimize air and the pump restricts airflow, to keep your delicate ingredients stable. Other features include a leak-tight dual locking system, washable and TSA-compliant. Each set includes three bottles. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $65.
- $22.50 - $27
- $45 - $54
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/01/2024
- RIES
Render Goods: Dish Towels
Render Goods absorbent, fast-drying modern dish towels feature vibrant colors and fun patterns. Made from recycled plastic bottles, these are stain-resistant and ideal for everyday use. The Swedish Dishcloths are made from a blend of high-quality biodegradable cellulose and natural cotton fibers, creating a super absorbent and durable material. They can effortlessly soak up spills, wipe away messes, and leave your surfaces sparkling clean. The Bamboo Scrub Brushes are crafted with care from renewable bamboo and plant-based bristles. They are designed to make your cleaning routine not only effective but also environmentally conscious. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
- $6 - $7.50
- $12 - $15
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/01/2024
- Render Goods
Cuckoo Electronics Co.: Air Purifiers
Do allergies or asthma symptoms make daily life a challenge for you or a loved one? CUCKOO's Air Purifiers are designed to help. Equipped with True HEPA filters, they capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, delivering cleaner and fresher air to your home. The Large Room Air Purifier features 5-Stage Filtration and the UV-C light improves the longevity of your filters, while the fine dust sensor detects and eliminates tiny dust particles that would normally be left behind in the purification process. The Medium Room Air Purifier has 3-Stage Filtration and the Small Room Air Purifier features a Sleep Mode, which lets you enjoy a good night’s rest by slowing down the fan speed and dimming the lights for a calm, quiet ambiance. Limit one per order. Shipping is $7.99.
- $58 - $187.50
- $116 - $375
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/01/2024
- Cuckoo Electronics Co.
Grandma’s Secret Products: Spot Remover
Often referred to as a washing machine in a bottle, made in America and boasting more than 30,000 positive reviews, Grandma’s Secret Products’ Spot Remover is a non-toxic solution that cleans a wide range of tough stains including oil, grease, paint, coffee, grass, pet stains and more. Simply apply to the stain directly, agitate and toss the garment in the washer. Limit three 3-packs per order. Shipping is $1.99.
- $9
- $18
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/01/2024
- Grandma’s Secret Products
BedJet: BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System
Sleep better with rapid air-based cooling, warming and sweat drying comfort right in your bed. BedJet sends a gentle and quiet stream of warm or cool air directly into your bed where it is most efficient and effective to keep you comfortable while you sleep. Featuring an advanced remote control and integrated biorhythm sleep technology for deeper, more restorative sleep with personalized temperature schedules that automatically adjust throughout the night. Installs in minutes with no tools. Free shipping!
- $244.50 + Free Shipping
- $489
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/02/2024
- BedJet
Embr Labs: Personal Temperature Device
Get on-demand temperature relief – anytime, anywhere. Embr Wave is a personal thermostat for your wrist that activates your thermal senses at the touch of a button through the use of precise cooling and warming sensations. When you dip your toe in cold water, you can cool your whole body, and when you take a sip of hot cocoa, you can warm your whole body… sometimes you only need that little bit, and this is the same temperature science behind the Embr Wave. From night sweats to hot flashes to chills, the Embr Wave can help you control the temperature of your body. Free shipping!
- $149 + Free Shipping
- $299
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Embr Labs
LED Esthetics: LED Therapy Mask & Skincare
Improve the look of wrinkles, fade sun damage, clear acne and rejuvenate your skin with wavelengths of red and blue light featured in Glotech face mask from LED Esthetics, which designs affordable and effective solutions to treat skin at home. This assortment also offers a Vitamin C serum, Peptide serum and Hydrogel face masks.
- $34 - $149.50
- $75 - $299
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/02/2024
- LED Esthetics
Biaggi: Travel Bags
Make packing easier and more convenient. Biaggi designs bags that fold neatly for easy and convenient storage and expand when needed. The Zipsak Underseat Boost goes from a small pouch and expands to a full-sized carry-on. The Zipsak Boost Max goes from a pouch to a smooth-rolling 5-wheeled carry-on and then converts into a large check-in bag. This assortment also offers the Zipsak Backpack, the Carry Cube Tote and the Zipsak Boost Handbag, which starts off as a functional every-day handbag, then expands another 5", transforming into a full-sized tote. The Mini Cubes are lightweight and durable to easily pack smaller travel essentials.
- $16.50 - $70
- $25 - $130
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Biaggi
Cozy Earth: Bedding
Treat yourself to the best night’s sleep with soft, breathable sheets by Cozy Earth. The best selling Bamboo bedding helps regulate body temperature and the moisture-wicking fabric gets softer with every wash -- no wonder it was named an Oprah Favorite! The Linen bedding offers an effortlessly luxe aesthetic to carry your bedscape beautifully from season to season. There are silk bedding options as well. This assortment features sheets, comforters, duvet covers, blankets and more. Free shipping!
- $49.50 to $464.50 + Free Shipping
- $99 - $929
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Cozy Earth
Phunkee Tree: Tech Accessories
Wirelessly charge phones and tablets. Phunkee Tree agate crystal charging pads elegantly combine the natural beauty of crystals with wireless technology, eliminating the eye sore of charging cables. Marble, leather and patterned pads available, too – simply place any wirelessly compatible Qi device on the pad when you need a fast charge. The folding stand offers the same charging capability in a versatile, portable design. Make memories come to life with the Digital Picture & Video Frame, featuring a high-resolution display and 16GB of internal memory, so you can upload over 20,000 photos/videos, plus friends and family can share images with you via the frame’s free app.
- $20 - $65
- $60 - $200
- Valid: 06/01/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Phunkee Tree
Eco Eyewear: Sustainable Sunglasses
Embrace sustainable fashion with Eco Eyewear sunglasses. Each frame is made from sustainable materials with the environment in mind. Eco Eyewear plants a tree for each frame purchased, and they have planted over 3.6 million trees and have become one of the first carbon negative brands in the world. Choose from a large selection of classic and trendy styles with options available for men and women. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $40.50 to $45 + Free shipping
- $135 - $150
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Mode Living: Home Decor
Make hosting easy and effortless with Mode Living. This large selection of home accessories is inspired by the latest fashions, sustainably made, and has a special finish, making getting rid of stains a breeze. Choose from decorative pillows, napkins, placemats, tea towels, and more just in time for summer hosting. Shipping is $5.
- $7 - $180
- $14 - $360
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Springer: Pet Travel Bottles
The Springer travel bottle provides an easy way to give your dog water while on-the-go. Simply squeeze the bottle, and water fills the bowl for your dog to drink. Release the bottle, and the excess water drains back into the bottle, so you don’t waste a drop. Twist the valve to make it leak-tight when you’re done. This is great for car rides, walks and hiking, while providing a safer option than public water bowls. Choose from the Classic 22 oz or the Mini 15 oz in a variety of colorways. Limit two per order. Shipping is $3.99.
- $11 - $12.50
- $22 - $25
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks & Sleeves
For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for your favorite activities, such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks help improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Also included are the ankle and knee compression sleeves. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.
- $9 - $15
- $18 - $30
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Lamo: Women’s Footwear
Lamo Footwear offers casual and comfortable footwear for all walks of life. The best-selling casual women's sneakers are stylish, with a super comfy insole and a sturdy rubber outsole. These styles are great for year-round wear. Choose from the Piper, an adorable slip-on sneaker for indoor and outdoor use, the Vita, a canvas lace-up sneaker with ultimate comfort, or the Carey, a lace-up sneaker with espadrille details. Each style comes in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $59.95.
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Reliefband: Reliefbands
Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting, and long-lasting temporary treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides, and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which is designed to rapidly relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting without side effects. Choose from five styles, including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex, and Premier, which are equipped with 10-level settings. Free shipping!
- $50 to $140 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $280
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024