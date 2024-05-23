It's time for a "GMA3" Power Hour! And Tory Johnson has loads of deals you don't want to miss.
Right now, shop savings from brands with products across multiple categories including GLO Science, Comfier and more. Continue below to shop!
Outdoor fun
RovR: Portable Coolers
Take the party on the go. RovR’s CoolR 25 stores wine and liquor bottles upright and keeps ice cold for days when the sun is at its highest. This versatile cooler features an adjustable padded carry strap for easy on-the-go portability, plus SureGrip™ feet for stability. The KeepR™ Soft Cooler is the ideal cocktail caddy mixed with a modern-day picnic basket. Organize your outing goodies from cups, utensils, plates, fruit and even cheese and crackers in separate compartments that are easily accessible. The KeepR™ carries like a pail and rests flat on any surface and includes an IceR™ Ice Container, which nests inside to keep everything cool. Free shipping!
- $75 to $105 + Free Shipping
- $150 - $175
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- RovR
Gravity Disc: Mini Flying Discs (6-Pack)
Say hello to your new summer activity: a throwing disc that fits in your pocket and flies up to 200 feet. Designed with precision and aerodynamics in mind, the Gravity Disc™ offers smooth flights and impressive accuracy for a new way to play catch and improve hand-eye coordination for all ages. The unique, compact design makes it easy to pack for destinations near and far.
- $24
- $35
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Gravity Disc
Hadley Wren: Insect Shield Scarf
Wear insect protection stylishly. Soft, lightweight and oversized, the Insect Shield Scarf is designed to protect from insects, whether you wear it as a shawl, wrap or around your neck. Built-in, odorless protection is designed to last up to 70 washes and won't leave that bug spray smell on your clothes.
- $20
- $35
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Hadley Wren
VORTexX: Pickleball Set
Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, this pickleball set from VORTexX has what you need to impress on the court. Suitable for players of all ages and skill level, the 8-piece kit includes two composite fiberglass paddles, which is forgiving for a new player, two indoor balls, two outdoor balls, a ball bag and carry bag. Paddles are USPA-approved for Tournament Play. Free shipping!
- $40 + Free shipping
- $99
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- VORTexX
Radio Flyer: Bounce Houses & Electric Bike
Bring home the fun with Backyard Bouncer bounce houses from Radio Flyer. Enjoy hours of safe bouncing action with high mesh safety walls to help keep kids inside the inflatable bouncer while they jump and play. The play areas feature durable material with an extra grippy surface to prevent slipping and a rear door for easy entry and exit. Recommended for outdoor use only, the Backyard Bouncers include eight anchors and four blower stakes to keep the bounce house in place along with a carrying bag, repair kit, and air blower. For the family on the go, the Flyer L885 is an electric bike, packing top-of-the-line hauling capabilities into a beautifully designed performance vehicle. Powered by their state-of-the-art UL 2271 tested Flight Speed Lithium-Ion battery, the Flyer L885 reaches a top speed of 20 mph with a range of up to 50 miles. In addition to five levels of pedal assist, the bike is designed with a half twist throttle to move riders without pedaling – it’s like having the wind at your back on command. Control your ride with the digital LCD display featuring a speedometer, odometer, battery charge level, pedal assist level, and light indicator. Travel with two kids or haul cargo with the included Kid & Cargo Carrier accessory. Sides zip down to easily convert between kid and cargo mode. Choose from small, medium, or large bike frame sizes, depending on the rider's height. Free shipping!
- $135 to $1149 + Free shipping
- $270 - $2298
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Radio Flyer
$20 & under
Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms
Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren you can take anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes, bag or backpack so it’s always available to activate if needed. The ear piercing can be heard up to 1,000 feet away and features a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility. It’s both a signal for help while startling an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options in singles and sets.
- $13.50 - $20
- $27 - $40
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Wrap-It Storage: Cord & Cable Storage Pack
Label cords, cables, wire and more to organize your junk drawer with Wrap-It’s Cinch-Straps. This bundle also comes with a roll of 75 Self-Gripping Cable Ties so you can say goodbye zip ties, twist ties, and rubber bands; 50 sets of Stick ‘Ems for easy hook and loop attachment; and two sizes of cinch-it straps, which are the ideal alternative to zip ties and other one-time use fasteners, featuring a tab for labeling your cords, cables, wire, or whatever you need to wrap up.
- $15
- $32
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Flight Flap: Phone & Tablet Holder
Set your phone or tablet up for optimal viewing on-the-go. The FLIGHT FLAP is a universal phone and tablet holder, specifically designed for air travel. It folds, bends and adjusts so you can get it just right. Most importantly, it flattens for easy stowing when it’s time to land or pack up. The FLIGHT FLAP Pro is a bit more durable for the seasoned traveler. The XL is designed to accommodate larger tablets.
- $11 to $20 + (Per 2-Pack)
- $22 - $40
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
YEOUTH Skincare: Skincare
Look better and retain a YEOUTHful glow. YEOUTH targets skin concerns with medical-grade ingredients that are clinically tested for purity and efficacy. This assortment features products for different skin types and concerns, including the Hyaluronic Acid Plus Serum which is made with a blend of three key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and tripeptide-31, a trio that works collectively to deliver a more energized and vibrant complexion. The Retinol Serum is a wrinkle-fighter formulated to deliver dramatically visible results while hydrating and brightening. Neck Firming Cream is made to improve the appearance of skin on the neck and décolletage, featuring Green Tea to help soothe and Opeline to help firm and tighten. All products made in America.
- $14.50 - $20
- $24 - $43
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
LipSmart: Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment
Treat your lips with intense hydration. LipSmart provides visible and long-lasting results in just 60 seconds for smoother, tighter, fuller-looking lips. It helps eliminate dryness, cracking, flaking, fine lines, and deflation immediately for a healthier looking pout.
- $16
- $32
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Summer skin & beauty
LED Esthetics: LED Therapy Mask & Skincare
Improve the look of wrinkles, fade sun damage, clear acne and rejuvenate your skin with wavelengths of red and blue light featured in Glotech face mask from LED Esthetics, which designs affordable and effective solutions to treat skin at home. This assortment also offers a Vitamin C serum, Peptide serum and Hydrogel face masks.
- $34 - $149.50
- $75 - $299
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- LED Esthetics
GLO Science: Advanced Glo Brilliant Whitening Tech Kit
Whiten teeth and remove stains up to 10 shades in just three 8-minute sessions a day. The GLO Brilliant Whitening Kit uses advanced heat technology to reach the optimal temperature that whitens teeth faster and brighter with less hydrogen peroxide, which means no sensitivity. The kit includes five vials, each of which is used for three daily sessions, for five days of application. Free shipping!
- $79.50 + Free shipping
- $159
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- GLO Science
Parasilk: Paraffin Treatments, Balms and Infusions
Rest and recover tired hands and feet with Parasilk performance hot mitt and boot therapy. Heat in a microwave or on stovetop for two minutes and wear for about 10 to deliver therapeutic, nourishing results for tired, achy hands and feet. The spot peel treatment is designed to remove dead skin from everywhere on your feet for the smoothest touch. This assortment also offers heel repair balm, cuticle cream and infusions for a boost to your mitt and boot therapy.
- $12 - $18
- $20 - $30
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Parasilk
Spongelle: Body Wash Infused Buffers
Add a touch of luxury to your bath or shower with Spongelle. This all-in-one beauty treatment is made in America with custom-blended, unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the aromatic, cleansing lather. This assortment features a brand new exclusive buffer with an elevated amber scent.
- $6 - $17
- $10 - $28
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Spongelle
NIGHT: Silk Sleep Accessories
Indulge in overnight beauty solutions. NIGHT’s TriSilk material is an innovative blend of natural silk and spandex for durability, ideal fit, and easy washability. The pillowcases feature a hidden zipper enclosure and a luxurious frictionless surface to support luscious hair and glowing complexion. Tailored from opulent silk, the generously-sized silk eye mask is meticulously crafted to protect skin and hair. The 100% silk scrunchies glide across your hair while keeping style locked in place.
- $20 - $50
- $40 - $100
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
- NIGHT
Tech finds
Lifepro: Massage Ball, Vibrating Foam Roller and Foot Massager
Get targeted relief and faster muscle recovery from LifePro. With a compact design for easy transport, the Velocity Vibrating Ball features powerful vibrations to penetrate deep into your muscles, helping to release tension and knots. The Calf and Foot Massager helps relieve leg and foot pain from arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, plantar fasciitis and heel spurs. The deep-kneading massager features four compression pads and four massage rollers for neuropathy target acupressure points on feet, legs and forearms. The adjustable support bar tilts the heated foot therapy machine to the optimal position. It also includes three preset programs, three massage speeds and two massage directions. The Vibrating Foam Roller is a high-density roller designed to improve your muscle flexibility and performance before and after exercise with a powerful 4 vibration frequency motor so you can choose your ideal high-penetration relief for maximum results. Free shipping!
- $42 to $90 + Free Shipping
- $60 - $180
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Hai: Smart Shower Heads
Boost your water pressure with the hai Smart Shower Head’s sustainable shower system. Designed to save 30% more water without sacrificing the experience, enjoy better pressure, customize spray settings, and track your showers with insights and trends via water-powered Bluetooth technology on the hai app. The custom LED hai light notifies you when your shower reaches your perfect temperature and when you’ve hit your set water limit. Compatible with standard wall mount shower arms. Free shipping!
- $99.50 + Free Shipping
- $199
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Phunkee Tree: Tech Accessories
Wirelessly charge phones and tablets. Phunkee Tree agate crystal charging pads elegantly combine the natural beauty of crystals with wireless technology, eliminating the eye sore of charging cables. Marble, leather and patterned pads available, too – simply place any wirelessly compatible Qi device on the pad when you need a fast charge. The folding stand offers the same charging capability in a versatile, portable design. Make memories come to life with the Digital Picture & Video Frame, featuring a high-resolution display and 16GB of internal memory, so you can upload over 20,000 photos/videos, plus friends and family can share images with you via the frame’s free app.
- $20 - $65
- $60 - $200
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
USB Lighter Co: Rechargeable Lighters
Ditch the butane and swap to eco-conscious USB Lighter Company lighters. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. The assorted lighters provide 300 to 1,000 lights per charge and are great for candles, camping, stoves and fireplaces.
- $12.50 - $45
- $25 - $135
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Comfier: Massagers
Reduce muscle fatigue and enjoy lumbar support. The Comfier Mini Massager is designed to relieve achy, stiff muscles and promote mobility with four speed levels and four interchangeable massage heads that can be used over your entire body. The Neck and Back Massage Chair uses innovative 2D/3D finger pressure shiatsu, rolling massage, air compression, vibration, and heat functions to provide you with a comfortable massage to soothe muscles and ease tension like a spa massage. Free shipping!
- $47 to $139.50 + Free Shipping
- $60 - $200
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Beat the heat
Biaggi: Travel Bags
Make packing easier and more convenient. Biaggi designs bags that fold neatly for easy and convenient storage and expand when needed. The Zipsak Underseat Boost goes from a small pouch and expands to a full-sized carry-on. The Zipsak Boost Max goes from a pouch to a smooth-rolling 5-wheeled carry-on and then converts into a large check-in bag. This assortment also offers the Zipsak Backpack, the Carry Cube Tote and the Zipsak Boost Handbag, which starts off as a functional every-day handbag, then expands another 5", transforming into a full-sized tote. The Mini Cubes are lightweight and durable to easily pack smaller travel essentials.
- $16.50 - $70
- $25 - $130
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Embr Labs: Personal Temperature Device
Get on-demand temperature relief – anytime, anywhere. Embr Wave is a personal thermostat for your wrist that activates your thermal senses at the touch of a button through the use of precise cooling and warming sensations. When you dip your toe in cold water, you can cool your whole body, and when you take a sip of hot cocoa, you can warm your whole body… sometimes you only need that little bit, and this is the same temperature science behind the Embr Wave. From night sweats to hot flashes to chills, the Embr Wave can help you control the temperature of your body. Free shipping!
- $149 + Free Shipping
- $299
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
TheraICE: Relief Caps and Cooling Accessories
Wearable relief from body aches and pains. TheraICE headache relief cap is specifically designed to provide the perfect amount of compression to help soothe a headache even while sleeping. The pillowy, cloud-like fabric gently cushions pressure points and can be worn over the eyes to block out light or above the eyes to temporarily relieve pain while working, doing chores or watching TV. For cold relief, store it in the freezer or refrigerator for about two hours to reach the ideal “frozen” temperature. For hot therapy, place it in the microwave at room temperature for as little as 20 seconds. Body recovery is made easy with Hot & Cold Compression Sleeves designed to effectively support and stabilize injured or vulnerable areas without sacrificing mobility. Active cooling towels and cooling sleep masks are also available.
- $16 - $50
- $26 - $88
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Cozy Earth: Bedding
Treat yourself to the best night’s sleep with soft, breathable sheets by Cozy Earth. The best selling Bamboo bedding helps regulate body temperature and the moisture-wicking fabric gets softer with every wash -- no wonder it was named an Oprah Favorite! The Linen bedding offers an effortlessly luxe aesthetic to carry your bedscape beautifully from season to season. There are silk bedding options as well. This assortment features sheets, comforters, duvet covers, blankets and more. Free shipping!
- $49.50 - $464.50
- $99 - $929
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
BedJet: BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System
Sleep better with rapid air-based cooling, warming and sweat drying comfort right in your bed. BedJet sends a gentle and quiet stream of warm or cool air directly into your bed where it is most efficient and effective to keep you comfortable while you sleep. Featuring an advanced remote control and integrated biorhythm sleep technology for deeper, more restorative sleep with personalized temperature schedules that automatically adjust throughout the night. Installs in minutes with no tools. Free shipping!
- $244.50 + Free Shipping
- $489
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Home upgrades
JUDY: 4 Person Emergency Preparedness Kit
Prepare yourself and your family for emergency situations. This kit is equipped with over 53+ life-saving survival essentials packed in a 100% water, rip and puncture proof bag with reinforced padded support and cushioned adjustable straps designed to sustain a family of four for up to 72 hours. The backpack is organized into three boxes for easy access during an emergency: WATER & FOOD, SAFETY & WARMTH, and TOOLS & FIRST AID. Free shipping!
- $117 + Free shipping
- $195
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
GreenPan: Craft Cookware
Step up your cooking experience with GreenPan Craft, which features Thermolon™ ceramic nonstick coating, enhanced with diamonds for extra strength and easier cleaning. Made without PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium for healthier cooking. The heavy gauge hard anodized construction allows for intensive daily use and superior scratch resistance. The high quality aluminum bodies feature Magneto Induction Technology for quick and even heating on all stovetops, including induction. The stainless steel handles are finished in a PVD coating for extra strength and the unique design of each pan offers up to 25% more cooking space for plenty of room and larger meals. This assortment offers 8” to 12” frypans in singles and sets plus a Wok for deeper steaming, frying and more. Free shipping!
- $44 to $130 + Free Shipping
- $88 - $260
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Art of Sucre: Glitter Drink Bombs and Cotton Candy
Top off your drink with a glitter bomb. Art of Sucre adds a little sparkle to your favorite bubbly beverage with hand-spun puffs of cotton candy with edible glitter inside. Once the cotton candy puff is dropped into a drink, it dissolves leaving the drink a magical, sparkly color and a touch sweeter. For a sweet summer treat, a bundle of cotton candy flavors including Watermelon, Island Punch and Sugar Cookie, is also available.
- $17 - $52
- $22 - $66
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Ghia: Le Spritz Variety Pack and Apéritif Duo
Enjoy an apéritif without the alcohol. Ghia delivers all of the spirit, none of the booze, which is why it’s a popular choice for making a fun drink as “sober curiosity” soars. The Apéritif Duo includes Ghia’s original flavor and a berry twist. You can mix with a bubbly base for a dry spritz or pour over ice as a sweet nightcap.The Le Spritz Variety Pack includes 12 cans of the signature non-alcoholic aperitivo that’s pre-spritzed so you can sip straight from the can. Four flavors: Ghia Soda, Ghia Ginger, Lime & Salt and Sumac & Chili. Non-alcoholic, no artificial flavors and no added sugars. Free shipping!
- $48 to $60 + Free shipping
- $60 - $75
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Petsies: Custom Stuffed Animals
Create a stuffed animal replica of your favorite furry friend. Every Petsies custom stuffed animal is made by a team of talented designers and seamstresses to match your pet's likeness. The process is easy: simply upload your pet’s photos, select customizations like posture, tail type, or any special features unique to your pet! Choose from vouchers for three sizes. Free shipping!
- $147 to $244 + Free Shipping
- $210 - $349
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Cozy comfort
CordaRoy’s: Convertible Bean Bag Chairs
Chill, sleep and everything in between. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," CordaRoy's is a comfy bean bag chair and bed in one. These bean bag chairs convert to beds, which are great for guests, slumber parties or just relaxing. Choose from two styles and a variety of colors in cozy, chenille or plush faux fur, plus add an optional chenille footstool to turn your chair into a recliner. The bed protector adds waterproof comfort and protection to your inner bean bag bed. Free shipping!
- $60 to $235 + Free Shipping
- $120 - $470
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Sunday Citizen: Muslin Throw, Quilt & Kimono
Snuggle and relax in airy, breathable, durable muslin cotton comfort. Experience luxurious lounging in the muslin cotton kimono with a soft, lightweight 4-ply gauze fabric and a relaxed fit and snug waist tie for both comfort and a chic silhouette. The throw features lightweight muslin cotton on one side and the Sunday Citizen signature snug fabric on the other, as airy and breathable as it is soft and oversized. The muslin cotton quilt is the ideal lightweight bed cover, loosely woven for breathability, and made to last. Plus, rest your head on light and breezy muslin cotton shams. Free shipping!
- $54.50 to $125 + Free shipping
- $109 - $250
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Hugimals World: Weighted Stuffed Animals
Help lower stress and fall asleep easier. The lovable weighted plush animals for kids and adults are designed to “hug you back” through weighted deep touch pressure. Developed with doctors and therapists to lower stress and anxiety and increase calm in kids, teens, and adults. Hugimals weigh a substantial 4.5 lbs each with the weight distributed evenly throughout their body, head, arms and legs for the blissful feeling that they are hugging you back. Hugimals' facial expressions are intentionally neutral to support you in feeling any emotion in a no-judgment zone. The extra-soft fabric provides a soothing tactile sensory experience.
- $38
- $64
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Softies: Women’s and Men’s Dream Loungewear
Step out and lounge around in comfort. The Hooded Marshmallow Set features practical kangaroo pockets to keep your hands toasty and full-length pull-on pants with a drawstring elastic waist. The Ultra-Dream Belted Shawl is the ideal mix of elegance and practicality with a v-neck opening and flutter sleeves, crafted in a soft and breathable material with a touch of spandex. Men’s styles in the supremely soft, plush ultra-dream material also available. Free shipping!
- $40 to $65 + Free Shipping
- $85 - $130
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024
Layla: Hybrid and Memory Foam Mattresses
Sleep well on the Layla Mattresses crafted in the USA with premium quality foam and fabric. With flippable firmness™, one side of the mattress is soft and the other side is firm, so you can choose which side has the right feel for you. Luxurious copper-infused memory foam works to keep you cool. The memory foam mattress offers more of a hugging, sinking-in sensation like you're sleeping slightly in the mattress, while the hybrid design will give you some sinking, but there is more of a bounce to it and quite a bit more variable support due to the super-charged coil system. Both mattresses come with two pillows, so you wake up refreshed, recharged, and ready to take on the day. Free shipping!
- $374.50 to $949.50 + Free Shipping
- $749 - $1899
- Valid: 05/23/2024 to 06/02/2024