Teacher Appreciation Week is May 6-10, making it the perfect time to express gratitude to the educators who dedicate countless hours to nurturing young minds.
While many teachers may humbly request a simple thank-you card, thoughtful gifts can go a long way in showing just how much their efforts are valued.
Whether your student's teacher had an A+ year or overcame challenges, send them off into the summer with a special gift.
Here are 11 unique teacher appreciation gifts that they will appreciate.
Jute Carryall Tote
A personalized tote bag featuring the teacher's initials makes a practical and stylish gift. It's perfect for carrying books, lesson plans or personal essentials in and out of the classroom.
- $39
- Mark & Graham
Amazon Gift Card
Gift cards give teachers the freedom to treat themselves. Whether they prefer something for their home or new classroom supplies, gift cards are always welcome.
- $50
- Amazon
Self-Care Kit
A self-care kit containing bath bombs and candles encourages teachers to unwind and indulge in relaxation. After a demanding school year, they'll appreciate the opportunity to recharge.
- $18.99
- Amazon
Kate Spade Stainless Steel Tumbler
A high-quality reusable water bottle or tumbler helps teachers stay hydrated throughout the day. This cheery design is perfect for your child's teacher to remind them of all the joy they bring!
- $28.95
- Wayfair
Everlasting Stained Glass Succulents
Bring the feel of nature to their classroom with these stained glass succulents. It's a thoughtful way to liven up their desk and remind them of your gratitude every day.
- $62
- Uncommon Goods
School Supplies Kit
Restocking classroom essentials like markers, notebooks, or cleaning supplies can be a huge help. Teachers often spend their own money on these items, so they'll be grateful for the contribution. This kit is a great start -- and if you can swing it, why not grab more than one?
- $17.37
- Amazon
Customized Enchanted Garden Stationery Set
Help teachers write notes and correspondence in style with a custom stationery set. Include their name or initials for a personal and practical gift that adds a touch of flair to every note.
- $66
- Papier
Personalized Nameplate
This gift is a great way for teachers to add some personality to their desks. It comes with a sturdy wood base to be mounted on any surface for the entire classroom to see.
- $16.85
- $33.71
- Etsy
Inspirational Classroom Art Print
A beautiful art print or wall decor with a motivational message can brighten up any classroom. This print provides a great message for teachers and students alike.
- $16.99
- Amazon
Ombre Initial Custom Blanket
A soft, cozy blanket can keep teachers warm and comfortable in chilly classrooms. This blanket can be customized and comes in a bright rainbow ombre print that's perfect for the school setting.
- $98
- BaubleBar
Erin Condren 7x9 Teacher Record Book
With a place to create seating charts, track progress and craft student checklists, this planner is a stylish way for teachers to keep everything organized.
- $13.99
- $19.99
- Amazon