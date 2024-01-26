If you’re a fan of the at-home workout, you may know what it’s like to exercise in a small space.
Whether you’re clearing the floor of your apartment bedroom, rolling out a yoga mat in the basement, or trying to find sufficient space in your hotel room, working out outside of the gym comes with its restrictions.
Despite this, it’s entirely possible to get an effective at-home workout with the tools you have on hand. You can start with bodyweight exercise, but for those wanting to add an extra challenge, there are plenty of pieces of equipment you can incorporate into your routine.
So whether you love Pilates, yoga, weight training, cardio or want to try out a fresh workout routine in the new year, we have workout equipment for small spaces you can store at home.
Check it out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Sports Research Sweet Sweat Ab Roller for Abs Workout
- $24.95
- $27.95
- Amazon
Sports Research Sweet Sweat Hip Bands and Resistance Set
- $39.95
- $43.95
- Amazon
Rollga Basic - The Better Foam Roller for Flexibility, Muscle Recovery, Back & Neck Massage, Exercise
- $24.97
- Amazon
Amazon Basics Easy Grip Workout Dumbbell, Neoprene Coated | Rack with 3 Pairs - 3 Lb, 5 Lb, 8 Lb
- $52.32
- Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands
- $62.56
- $79.99
- Amazon