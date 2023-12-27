Whether you are someone who takes a yoga class in a studio or want to start an at-home practice you love this year, yoga accessories are a great way to enhance your flow.
"Blocks are a primary prop that I encourage all of my students to use," Peter Lyons, a yoga teacher, and wellness enthusiast, told "Good Morning America".
"Blocks help us explore grounding and stability which is the base of every yoga posture," Lyons continued. "By bringing the ground physically close to you, it helps strengthen your foundation, giving you the space and freedom to explore the pose."
From lululemon to Manduka, there are also tons of great yoga mats on the market that can improve your session.
Lyons recommends investing in the Manduka Pro mat, as it will last a long time. He also encouraged the use of bolsters, as they are helpful with restorative and gentle yoga practices.
We have rounded up top picks for you to commit to your practice in 2024.
Scroll below to shop!
