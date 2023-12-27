Whether you are someone who takes a yoga class in a studio or want to start an at-home practice you love this year, yoga accessories are a great way to enhance your flow.

"Blocks are a primary prop that I encourage all of my students to use," Peter Lyons, a yoga teacher, and wellness enthusiast, told "Good Morning America".

"Blocks help us explore grounding and stability which is the base of every yoga posture," Lyons continued. "By bringing the ground physically close to you, it helps strengthen your foundation, giving you the space and freedom to explore the pose."

From lululemon to Manduka, there are also tons of great yoga mats on the market that can improve your session.

Lyons recommends investing in the Manduka Pro mat, as it will last a long time. He also encouraged the use of bolsters, as they are helpful with restorative and gentle yoga practices.

We have rounded up top picks for you to commit to your practice in 2024.

Scroll below to shop!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Yoga mats

lululemon lululemon The Workout Mat 6mm $98 lululemon Shop Now

Amazon Liforme Original Yoga Mat - Patented Alignment System $149.95 Amazon Shop Now

REI Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat $108 REI Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat $20.40 Amazon Shop Now

Resistance bands

REI Pro-Tec Athletics Resistance Bands $14.95 REI Shop Now

38% off Amazon Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide and Carry Bag, Set of 5 $12.95

$20.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon A AZURELIFE Resistance Bands $8.97 Amazon Shop Now

Activewear

Amazon Heathyoga Women's Yoga Pants $22.99 Amazon Shop Now

48% off Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices All-Time Bra $29.95

$58 Outdoor Voices Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Black Cami Unitard $88 Girlfriend Collective Shop Now

Amazon Gaiam Yoga Barre Socks $6.39 Amazon Shop Now

Workout bags

Walmart AVIVA YOGA Yoga Bag for Mat & Accessories $12.99 Walmart Shop Now

26% off Amazon Ewedoos Yoga Mat Bag with Large Size Pocket and Zipper Pocket $21.99

$29.95 Amazon Shop Now

Etsy JenniferCoordinate Linen yoga bag $37.90 Etsy Shop Now

Vera Bradley Featherweight Tote Bag $110 Vera Bradley Shop Now

Yoga accessories

Amazon Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block $22.18 Amazon Shop Now

Credo Alo Magnesium Reset Mist $48 Credo Shop Now

Etsy SacksyThyme Organic Linen Eye Pillow Flaxseed Lavender or Unscented $22.99 to $24 Etsy Shop Now

50% off Amazon Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads $9.98

$19.99 Amazon Shop Now