If your 9-5 job is mostly sedentary, you may find it hard to get your steps in daily. Enter the under-desk treadmill or, as some call, it the "walking pad."
There are tons of choices for under-the-desk at-home folding treadmills at a variety of price points, all of which are easily stored and convenient for small spaces or the office.
If you are ready to burn some extra calories and reap the benefits of low-impact movement, a new addition to your standing desk might be on the way.
It's time to lace up your walking shoes and get moving -- scroll below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Dual Display Folding Treadmill
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Under Desk Walking Pad Treadmill Quiet 2.5 Horsepower
Price: $239.99 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $299.99
RHYTHM FUN Treadmill Portable Folding Treadmill Slim Walking Running Treadmill
THERUN 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill
Price: $359.10 • 9% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $399
Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill
Price: $279.99 • 44% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $499.99
LifeSpan Fitness TR1200 Portable Walking Under Desk Treadmill 350lb Capacity
REDLIRO Under Desk Treadmill 2 in 1 Walking Machine
Price: $379.99 • 20% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $479.99
More treadmill accessories to shop
Clifton 8
Price: $111.99 • 20% SavingsHokaOriginal: $140
FEZIBO Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk
Kummel Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor,
5000mAh Rechargeable Battery Powered Fan