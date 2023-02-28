If your 9-5 job is mostly sedentary, you may find it hard to get your steps in daily. Enter the under-desk treadmill or, as some call, it the "walking pad."

There are tons of choices for under-the-desk at-home folding treadmills at a variety of price points, all of which are easily stored and convenient for small spaces or the office.

If you are ready to burn some extra calories and reap the benefits of low-impact movement, a new addition to your standing desk might be on the way.

It's time to lace up your walking shoes and get moving -- scroll below to shop!

Walmart SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Dual Display Folding Treadmill Price: $329.99 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Amazon Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill Price: $359.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Under Desk Walking Pad Treadmill Quiet ‎2.5 Horsepower Price : $239.99 • 20% Savings Original: $299.99 Shop Now

Amazon RHYTHM FUN Treadmill Portable Folding Treadmill Slim Walking Running Treadmill Price: $599 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon THERUN 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill Price : $359.10 • 9% Savings Amazon Original: $399 Shop Now

Amazon Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill Price : $279.99 • 44% Savings Amazon Original: $499.99 Shop Now

Amazon LifeSpan Fitness TR1200 Portable Walking Under Desk Treadmill 350lb Capacity Price: $1799 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon REDLIRO Under Desk Treadmill 2 in 1 Walking Machine Price : $379.99 • 20% Savings Amazon Original: $479.99 Shop Now

More treadmill accessories to shop

Hoka Clifton 8 Price : $111.99 • 20% Savings Hoka Original: $140 Shop Now

Amazon FEZIBO Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk Price: $179.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Kummel Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor, Price: $25.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now