If your 9-5 job is mostly sedentary, you may find it hard to get your steps in daily. Enter the under-desk treadmill or, as some call, it the "walking pad."

There are tons of choices for under-the-desk at-home folding treadmills at a variety of price points, all of which are easily stored and convenient for small spaces or the office.

If you are ready to burn some extra calories and reap the benefits of low-impact movement, a new addition to your standing desk might be on the way.

It's time to lace up your walking shoes and get moving -- scroll below to shop!

SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Dual Display Folding Treadmill
Walmart

Price: $329.99   From: Walmart

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Amazon

Price: $359.99   From: Amazon

Under Desk Walking Pad Treadmill Quiet ‎2.5 Horsepower
Walmart

Price: $239.99 20% Savings

Original: $299.99
RHYTHM FUN Treadmill Portable Folding Treadmill Slim Walking Running Treadmill
Amazon

Price: $599   From: Amazon

THERUN 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill
Amazon

Price: $359.10 9% SavingsAmazon

Original: $399
Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill
Amazon

Price: $279.99 44% SavingsAmazon

Original: $499.99
LifeSpan Fitness TR1200 Portable Walking Under Desk Treadmill 350lb Capacity
Amazon

Price: $1799   From: Amazon

REDLIRO Under Desk Treadmill 2 in 1 Walking Machine
Amazon

Price: $379.99 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $479.99
More treadmill accessories to shop

Clifton 8
Hoka

Price: $111.99 20% SavingsHoka

Original: $140
FEZIBO Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk
Amazon

Price: $179.99   From: Amazon

Universal Cup Holder
Amazon

Price: $9.99   From: Amazon

Kummel Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor,
Amazon

Price: $25.99   From: Amazon

5000mAh Rechargeable Battery Powered Fan
Amazon

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

