It's National Fragrance Day!

With the start of a new season, we're searching for all the best spring fragrances to add to our collections.

For example, shop Aerin's Wild Geranium, By Rosie Jane's Leila Lou, as well as floral and citrus scents from ELLIS Brooklyn, Jo Malone, L'Artisan Parfumeur, Guerlain and more. You can find your go-to fragrance for everyday wear or shop for a scent for a special occasion, like a spring wedding, anniversary or an upcoming vacation.

Check out our picks below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
AERIN Wild Geranium
Sephora

AERIN Wild Geranium

Price: $145   From: Sephora

Shop Now

This fresh, floral scent from AERIN features notes of geranium, orange flower and Rose Centifolia.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Maison Margiela &#39;REPLICA&#39; Under the Lemon Trees
Sephora

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Under the Lemon Trees

Price: $35 to $160   From: Sephora

Shop Now

This "fragrance for women and men is a dreamy blend of kalamansi lime, green tea, citrus, and soft musk perfumes," Sephora's website explains. "A light and crisp eau de toilette, this unisex cologne evokes la dolce vita with the signature scent of the Southern Italian countryside."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Jo Malone London Mimosa &#38; Cardamom Cologne
Nordstrom

Jo Malone London Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne

Price: $80 to $155   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

This floral Jo Malone scent features notes of cardamom, mimosa and tonka bean.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ELLIS Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom

ELLIS Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum

Price: $32 to $108   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

ELLIS Brooklyn's FLORIST perfume is a "celebration of the citrus floral," Nordstrom's website explains, and it features top notes of Italian bergamot, lemon sfuma, lily of the valley, and pear. There are also notes of honeysuckle, sandalwood and more.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
By Rosie Jane Leila Lou Perfume
Sephora

By Rosie Jane Leila Lou Perfume

Price: $28 to $70   From: Sephora

Shop Now

This fruity and floral By Rosie Jane scent has notes of pear, jasmine, and freshly cut grass.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
L&#39;ARTISAN PARFUMEUR Champ De Fleurs Eau De Cologne 3.4 Oz.
Bloomingdale&#39;s

L'ARTISAN PARFUMEUR Champ De Fleurs Eau De Cologne 3.4 Oz.

Price: $170   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

This eau de cologne features notes of jasmine, lily bells, pear, grapefruit, cedar, musk and amber -- evoking spring. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
GUERLAIN Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver Eau de Toilette
Sephora

GUERLAIN Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver Eau de Toilette

Price: $110   From: Sephora

Shop Now

This fresh, citrus scent features notes of basil, fig accord and neroli.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
La Perla Signature Refillable Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom

La Perla Signature Refillable Eau de Parfum

Price: $80 to $138   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

La Perla's signature eau de parfum is a floral scent with notes of violet leaves, jasmine and vetiver.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Diptyque Eau des Sens Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom

Diptyque Eau des Sens Eau de Toilette

Price: $125 to $175   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

This is a "fragrance inspired by the orange blossom that awakens the senses," Nordstrom's website explains. It features notes of orange blossom, angelica root, patchouli and juniper berry.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum

Price: $150   From:

Shop Now

This has "notes of Iris spring flowers and the intoxicating earthiness of Patchouli, layered alongside delicious Spun Sugar and Warm Vanilla," Amazon explains. "Like a bright blooming bouquet, it also has other flowery hints of exotic Arabian Jasmine Sambac and Sparkling Tunisian Orange Blossom."