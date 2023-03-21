It's National Fragrance Day!
With the start of a new season, we're searching for all the best spring fragrances to add to our collections.
For example, shop Aerin's Wild Geranium, By Rosie Jane's Leila Lou, as well as floral and citrus scents from ELLIS Brooklyn, Jo Malone, L'Artisan Parfumeur, Guerlain and more. You can find your go-to fragrance for everyday wear or shop for a scent for a special occasion, like a spring wedding, anniversary or an upcoming vacation.
Check out our picks below!
AERIN Wild Geranium
Price: $145 • From: Sephora
This fresh, floral scent from AERIN features notes of geranium, orange flower and Rose Centifolia.
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Under the Lemon Trees
Price: $35 to $160 • From: Sephora
This "fragrance for women and men is a dreamy blend of kalamansi lime, green tea, citrus, and soft musk perfumes," Sephora's website explains. "A light and crisp eau de toilette, this unisex cologne evokes la dolce vita with the signature scent of the Southern Italian countryside."
Jo Malone London Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne
Price: $80 to $155 • From: Nordstrom
This floral Jo Malone scent features notes of cardamom, mimosa and tonka bean.
ELLIS Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum
Price: $32 to $108 • From: Nordstrom
ELLIS Brooklyn's FLORIST perfume is a "celebration of the citrus floral," Nordstrom's website explains, and it features top notes of Italian bergamot, lemon sfuma, lily of the valley, and pear. There are also notes of honeysuckle, sandalwood and more.
By Rosie Jane Leila Lou Perfume
Price: $28 to $70 • From: Sephora
This fruity and floral By Rosie Jane scent has notes of pear, jasmine, and freshly cut grass.
L'ARTISAN PARFUMEUR Champ De Fleurs Eau De Cologne 3.4 Oz.
Price: $170 • From: Bloomingdale's
This eau de cologne features notes of jasmine, lily bells, pear, grapefruit, cedar, musk and amber -- evoking spring.
GUERLAIN Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver Eau de Toilette
Price: $110 • From: Sephora
This fresh, citrus scent features notes of basil, fig accord and neroli.
La Perla Signature Refillable Eau de Parfum
Price: $80 to $138 • From: Nordstrom
La Perla's signature eau de parfum is a floral scent with notes of violet leaves, jasmine and vetiver.
Diptyque Eau des Sens Eau de Toilette
Price: $125 to $175 • From: Nordstrom
This is a "fragrance inspired by the orange blossom that awakens the senses," Nordstrom's website explains. It features notes of orange blossom, angelica root, patchouli and juniper berry.
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum
Price: $150 • From:
This has "notes of Iris spring flowers and the intoxicating earthiness of Patchouli, layered alongside delicious Spun Sugar and Warm Vanilla," Amazon explains. "Like a bright blooming bouquet, it also has other flowery hints of exotic Arabian Jasmine Sambac and Sparkling Tunisian Orange Blossom."