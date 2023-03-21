It's National Fragrance Day!

With the start of a new season, we're searching for all the best spring fragrances to add to our collections.

For example, shop Aerin's Wild Geranium, By Rosie Jane's Leila Lou, as well as floral and citrus scents from ELLIS Brooklyn, Jo Malone, L'Artisan Parfumeur, Guerlain and more. You can find your go-to fragrance for everyday wear or shop for a scent for a special occasion, like a spring wedding, anniversary or an upcoming vacation.

Check out our picks below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora AERIN Wild Geranium Price: $145 • From: Sephora Shop Now This fresh, floral scent from AERIN features notes of geranium, orange flower and Rose Centifolia.

Sephora Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Under the Lemon Trees Price: $35 to $160 • From: Sephora Shop Now This "fragrance for women and men is a dreamy blend of kalamansi lime, green tea, citrus, and soft musk perfumes," Sephora's website explains. "A light and crisp eau de toilette, this unisex cologne evokes la dolce vita with the signature scent of the Southern Italian countryside."

Nordstrom Jo Malone London Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne Price: $80 to $155 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This floral Jo Malone scent features notes of cardamom, mimosa and tonka bean.

Nordstrom ELLIS Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum Price: $32 to $108 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now ELLIS Brooklyn's FLORIST perfume is a "celebration of the citrus floral," Nordstrom's website explains, and it features top notes of Italian bergamot, lemon sfuma, lily of the valley, and pear. There are also notes of honeysuckle, sandalwood and more.

Sephora By Rosie Jane Leila Lou Perfume Price: $28 to $70 • From: Sephora Shop Now This fruity and floral By Rosie Jane scent has notes of pear, jasmine, and freshly cut grass.

Bloomingdale's L'ARTISAN PARFUMEUR Champ De Fleurs Eau De Cologne 3.4 Oz. Price: $170 • From: Bloomingdale's Shop Now This eau de cologne features notes of jasmine, lily bells, pear, grapefruit, cedar, musk and amber -- evoking spring.

Sephora GUERLAIN Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver Eau de Toilette Price: $110 • From: Sephora Shop Now This fresh, citrus scent features notes of basil, fig accord and neroli.

Nordstrom La Perla Signature Refillable Eau de Parfum Price: $80 to $138 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now La Perla's signature eau de parfum is a floral scent with notes of violet leaves, jasmine and vetiver.

Nordstrom Diptyque Eau des Sens Eau de Toilette Price: $125 to $175 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This is a "fragrance inspired by the orange blossom that awakens the senses," Nordstrom's website explains. It features notes of orange blossom, angelica root, patchouli and juniper berry.

