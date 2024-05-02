Were you searching for a new summer fragrance? Charlotte Tilbury just entered the chat.
Launched today, Charlotte Tilbury's new Fragrance Collection of Emotions is the beauty brand's first entry into fragrance. The collection features six scents: Joyphoria, Calm Bliss, Love Frequency, Magic Energy, More Sex and Cosmic Power. Each is meant to evoke different emotions.
Joyphoria, for example, is meant to evoke happiness.
"With Joyphoria, I wanted to bottle those happy summer memories, painting a picture of pure, unabashed joy that feels like happiness is in the air!" Tilbury explains on the brand's website. "This scent perfectly captures the essence of summer; it’s a blend of warm fragrance notes like Neroli Oil and Coconut Water Accord, and summer meadow florals like Tuberose Absolut and Jasmine Sambac. These scent notes harmonize together to form a warm-floral fragrance that feels like spraying on a warm summer glow."
Love Frequency, a woody floral scent with notes of saffron, rose, pink pepper and musk, is "the alluring and perfect scent of eternal and all-encompassing love."
Shoppers can answer questions via an online scent match tool to find a fragrance that best suits them. The scents, all vegan, are available for purchase in full size bottles, each featuring a unique symbol, color and number. There are also travel-sized options to take with you on the go.
Continue below to shop the rest of the fragrance collection!
