Inspired by Old Hollywood glamour, Charlotte Tilbury is expanding its lipstick collection with its new Hollywood Beauty Icons Lipsticks.

The latest launches include Hollywood Reds, with shades like Hollywood Vixen, a bright red lipstick, and Mark of a Kiss, a blue-red, as well as the Hollywood Pinks, with shades like Candy Chic, a warm, nude-rose, and Icon Baby, a '90s-inspired warm rose pink.

Charlotte Tilbury launches Hollywood Beauty Icons Lipsticks campaign. Photos courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

Plus, there are complementary Lip Cheat pencils for a complete Hollywood look.

"After years of studying Hollywood lip architecture, and decoding the perfect pink and red shades using her genius pigment scale, Charlotte has bottled the beauty DNA of Hollywood stars past and present to create the perfect lipstick and lip liner duos!" the brand stated in a press release.

"I'm giving you my secrets to Hollywood lip architecture in a tube," Tilbury added in the release.

The launch comes with a campaign featuring Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

"When Charlotte told me about her vision for this campaign, I couldn't wait to be involved!" Dunn said. "Charlotte has always had this amazing ability to bottle Hollywood tricks, like she did with her iconic Hollywood Flawless Filter – it makes you look like you’ve just come from the spa and have a social media filter on your skin!"

Dunn wore the color Cinematic Red for the campaign.

For a complete look, start by lining your lips with the lip liner and top off with the lipstick. The shades also come just ahead of Valentine's Day and are the perfect addition to your lipstick collection for date night.

Continue below to shop your shade!

