Celebrities are always on top of the latest and greatest in beauty and fashion.

Though celebrities have become a popular source for product endorsements, it might feel overwhelming at times that almost every celeb seems to have a beauty brand or product, and it's hard to know what's worth the hype.

From Selena Gomez's cult favorite Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush to Scarlett Johansson's clean skin care line, there is a product and line for just about everything -- and everyone.

Lucky for you, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is helping to break down the best of the best across hair, skin, makeup and more.

The Outset Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum

"There is perhaps no better spokesperson for The Outset than the founder herself, Scarlett Johansson," Bergamotto said.

Her Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum -- which the brand calls a super serum -- hydrates, plumps, firms and brightens even the most sensitive skin with the best ingredients.

"Users report seeing noticeable results in under a week with age lines softened and a more balanced, brighter complexion," Bergamotto said. "Makeup artists love it as an effortless primer to keep skin supple before applying makeup."

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

"The fever for Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is not going to break anytime soon!" Bergamotto said. "And for good reason: This juggernaut beauty product from Selena Gomez's line is a weightless, long-lasting liquid blush that is buildable and bendable for the most natural-looking flush available in a tube!"

The viral sensation has flown off Sephora's shelves, and TikTok users can't get enough.

Gomez says she love it because "there's nothing like a soft hint of blush to add dimension and color to your look." Users say they love it because it's a mistake-proof, lightweight liquid blush that lasts all day!

Fenty eyeliners and eye pencils

"Fenty is one of the OG celeb beauty brands, and every single thing in the line has achieved icon status," Bergamotto said. "But it's the eyeliners and pencils that have really impressed both makeup artists and users alike. The liquid is a hyper-pigmented, water-resistant liner with a special flex tip and triangular shape for an easy, effortless cool -- just like Rihanna."

LolaVie Glossing Detangler

"It will surprise no one that Jennifer Aniston's hair line was an instant bestseller -- is there any head of hair more famous than hers?" Bergamotto said.

The Glossing Detangler is a lightweight spray that detangles, protects, enhances shine and smooths all in one spritz.

Pattern Beauty Hair Tools Kit

"Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty has been one of the fastest-growing beauty lines around because it has spoken to a community of women with -- as she puts it -- the curliest, coiliest, and tightest of hair textures, who weren't getting what they needed from the mainstream market," Bergamotto said.

According to Bergamotto, "Our GMA hairstylists rave about the entire hair line, but really love how thoughtful and impressive the hair tools are, like the brushes in this trio."

Keys Soulcare It's Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint

Alicia Keys' Soulcare concealer and tint is a makeup multitasker that brightens and blurs for a lit-from-within complexion and comes in over 40 shades for all skin tones.

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil

"There's no better time than the drying winter months to get to know Miranda Kerr's Kora Organics line, in particular this certified organic face oil," Bergamotto said.

This bestseller instantly nourishes, brightens and smooths all skin types. Bergamotto said this product is an impressive cocktail of antioxidant-packed Noni fruit and vitamin-rich oils like rosehip, jojoba, sunflower, sea buckthorn and pomegranate seed.

Florence by Mills self-adjusting lip and cheek balm

"Self-adjusting products have been trending up, but this one from Millie Bobby Brown's Florence by Mills line has an efficacy that outlasts its novelty," Bergamotto said.

The product is a hydrating balm that uses a color activator to react directly with your skin's pH and moisture level, and is formulated with plant-based esters for the perfect glossy glow.