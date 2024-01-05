Need a new pair of winter boots but don't know which to buy? We've got you covered.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up all the best winter boots -- from the best value to the trendiest and those that are the most versatile for your wardrobes.

For example, shop SOREL's waterproof Caribou snow boots at Zappos in one of three colorways. They feature ThermoPlus felt InnerBoot to keep you warm in snowy weather.

Bergamotto also has picks from Koolaburra by UGG, Merrell and beyond.

Plus, be sure to shop our "GMA" picks for boot storage, boot socks and more.

Check it all out below!

Best value boots

Get the most out of these Time and Tru quilted winter boots at Walmart for under $30.

"These Time and True boots are an incredible deal!" Bergamotto says. "They have a non-skid sole and bungee detail for a comfortable fit." Bergamotto adds that they are are great commuters or for winter weekend travel.

Walmart Time and Tru Women’s Quilted Winter Boots $29.98 Walmart Shop Now

Most versatile boots

Style these SOREL Caribou boots for all of your wintertime activities. They're made with seam-sealed, waterproof leather to keep you dry and warm.

"The rubber sole is lifted so you’re physically a little removed from the cold, slushy ground," Bergamotto says. "It actually has a felt InnerBoot (that you can take out when you need to) to trap heat and deliver comfort. It also has laces that go high up the shaft of the boot allowing for a secure fit that keeps feet stable and protected."

2% off Zappos SOREL Caribou $195.72

$200 Zappos Shop Now

Best everyday boots for kids

"Most of the time when kids need new boots, you want to focus on the duration of the season and get them something that has a cozy fit, soft lining, and waterproof exterior," Bergamotto says. "These tick all of those boxes, but parents really love that they also have cutout handles for an easy-on, easy-off experience. Kids can do it themselves or make short work of it for parents.

26% off Nordstrom Bogs Kids' Neo-Classic Insulated Waterproof Boot $69.99

$95 Nordstrom Shop Now

Trendy boots

Stay stylish and warm in these Victoria boots with cozy faux fur lining from Koolaburra by UGG.

"2024 is all about bows in fashion and there’s no easier way to—literally—dip your toe into the trend than with these super adorable and affordable winter boots from Koolaburra by UGG," Bergamotto says. "They come in short, medium, and tall and are available in wide sizes too!"

27% off Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Mini $64.99

$89.99 Koolaburra by UGG Shop Now

25% off Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short $74.99

$99.99 Koolaburra by UGG Shop Now

Best lightweight boots

Stay warm in these Columbia snow boots. They have a signature Omni-GRIP non-marking traction rubber outsole and a soft faux fur collar.

"With over 35,000 positive reviews, this waterproof boot is known for its flexibility and featherweight feel," Bergamotto says, adding that they have high-quality insulation.

"These are great if you want a lot of protection without a lot of heft on your feet."

Amazon Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot $50.20 to $66 Amazon Shop Now

Best boots for outdoor activities

Women's outdoor boots

Tackle the cold and snow with these lightweight waterproof boots. These are great for hiking and will keep your feet warm so that you can get outside and enjoy the winter season.

REI Merrell Thermo Chill Mid Waterproof Boots - Women's $129.95 REI Shop Now

Men's outdoor boots

It's pillow-like underfoot cushion creates great support and comfort, "making any outdoor activity a breeze," Bergamotto says.

REI The North Face Chilkat V 400 Waterproof Boots - Men's $159 REI Shop Now

Kids' outdoor boots

With more than 20,000 reviews and a 4.6 rating, Bergamotto says it's "the perfect boot to bring on long ski weekends or to send the kids off to school in!"

Amazon GUBARUN Boys Snow Boots $29.59 to $42.99 Amazon Shop Now

