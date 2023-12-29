We're in the thick of winter, and there's no better time than now to show your skin a little extra TLC.

Cooler, frigid temperatures can equate to dry skin -- but that certainly doesn't have to become your new normal this season.

With ultra-hydrating creams and top-rated product picks at every price point, you can kiss your winter skin care woes goodbye.

"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto breaks down some of the most standout winter skin savers to shop now.

Most hydrating cleanser

Bergamotto touts this as "the unicorn of cleansers." Formulated for dry, sensitive or normal skin, this gentle wash has been formulated to remove face and eye makeup, as well as surface dirt.

It also works to get rid of all impurities while helping skin retain moisture and a balanced pH. Key ingredients include prebiotic thermal water, ceramide 3, niacinamide and glycerin.

Amazon La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser $16.98 Amazon Shop Now

Most hydrating toner

"This is not your ordinary toner, in fact, this is one of those hybrid does-it-all products that you have to try to believe just how amazing it is," Begamotto said.

Made with algae extract, bamboo extract and coconut water, it has a gentle but effective texture and has been formulated to work overtime to hydrate skin, erase makeup, restore skin's natural pH balance and leave skin feeling soft.

Versed BABY CHEEKS HYDRATING MILK TONER $17.99 Versed Shop Now

Most hydrating face cream

"You'd be hard-pressed to find something more hydrating than this skin-quenching peptide cream," Bergamotto said. "It restores the fatty acids known as ceramides to help strengthen the skin barrier in just one hour."

"The result is not only moisturized skin, but also a dewy, plump, healthier-looking complexion in 60 minutes," she added.

Sephora Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Refillable Face Cream $54 Sephora Shop Now

Most hydrating night cream

"When it comes to night creams, you want something that delivers heavy duty moisture but feels lightweight," Bergamotto said.

This pick is packed with antioxidants, shea butter and a Super Lotus ingredient that helps smooth lines and texture while also boosting radiance.

"The Dream cream is aptly named," she added.

Fresh Lotus Antioxidant Night Moisturizer $56 Fresh Shop Now

Most hydrating body cream

This supercharged internet favorite is infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to deliver up to 24 hours of hydration.

"Its rich, velvety texture is also great for skin that's so dry it feels itchy," Bergamotto said. "You can use it, no matter how sensitive your skin, for super soft results without a greasy feel."

Amazon CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $16.91 Amazon Shop Now

Most hydrating face mask

"Masks are a fantastic choice for dry to very dry skin that needs a little extra attention," Bergamotto said.

This cult favorite works overnight to give you dewy, firm skin through key ingredients such as rich plant oils and essential lipids that replenish dehydrated skin, calm red or irritated skin, and leave skin looking radiant and hydrated -- including sensitive complexions.

Amazon SKIN RECOVERY Hydrating Treatment Mask $29 Amazon Shop Now

Most hydrating repair cream

"If your skin needs a daily boost of moisture, one of the top-selling moisturizers for healing is this First Aid Ultra Repair Cream," Bergamotto said.

It's a fast-absorbing, super-rich whipped moisturizer that instantly relieves distressed skin with no greasy residue. Plus, its paraben-free formula is nonirritating and works for all skin types.

Amazon First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Moisturizer $28.99 Amazon Shop Now

Most hydrating hand cream

Amazon Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream (Pack of 3) 2.7 ounce $18.20 Amazon Shop Now

"One of the first places your skin gets dry in the winter is your hands, so you'll want to keep one of this three-pack in the car, your office and on your nightstand," Bergamotto said.

It's a nourishing, fragrance-free hand cream made with ceramide 3 and nourishing shea butter. Plus, it's fast-absorbing and works to leave skin smoother after just one use.

