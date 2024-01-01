If a wellness practice is at the top of your New Year resolution list, thinking about making small everyday changes can help you achieve some healthy new habits.

A great starting point is to prioritize your health and wellness on your terms without any unrealistic pressure. Depending on what that looks like to you, think less about a complete life overhaul and more about making room for things that make you feel more connected and grounded.

For the next 24 days, shopGMA is compiling a list of wellness finds that will help you take off running in 2024.

Continue below to check them out!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Therabox Therabox Moondust Box with 8 Wellness and Self Care Products $59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Hey Dewy Wellness Humidifier $99.95 Amazon Shop Now

Anthropologie Futurewise Slug Boost Hydrating Mist $22 Anthropologie Shop Now

Bloomingdales Blueme 4 Piece Ceramic Votive Set: Calm, Balance, Nostalgia, Focus $65 Bloomingdales Shop Now

Filterbaby Filterbaby Faucet-Mounted Water Filter for Skin Care $89 Amazon Shop Now

KORA Organics KORA Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask $52 KORA Organics Shop Now

Flyby Flyby Massage Gun Deep Tissue - Muscle Massage Gun $59.97 Amazon Shop Now

HYDRAGUN HYDRAGUN HeatPod Infrared Sauna Blanket $499 Amazon Shop Now

Lifelines Lifelines Pen Diffuser $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

GURIN GURIN Shower Head High Pressure Rain $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

The Skinny Confidential The Skinny Confidential Butter Brush $79 The Skinny Confidential Shop Now

Tata Harper Tata Harper Superkind Gentle AHA Radiance Mask for Skin Barrier Repair $68 Sephora Shop Now

Amazon MyKirei by KAO Onsen Therapy Soothing Steam Eye Mask $15 Amazon Shop Now

Zion Health Zion Health ClayDry Bold Lavender Vegan Deodorant $12.99 Amazon Shop Now

Oclean Cordless Water Flosser for Teeth Oclean W10 $69.99 Amazon Shop Now

TruSens TruSens Clean Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier $179 Amazon Shop Now

Homedics Homedics Drift Sandscape, Kinetic Sand, Perpetual Motion Machine $399.99 Amazon Shop Now

Luxene Beauty Luxene Beauty Firmaglow Body Microdermabrasion Device $149 Amazon Shop Now

L'or de Seraphine L'or de Seraphine Whitby Large Ceramic Candle 17 oz $48 Dermstore Shop Now

Rhode Rhode Glazing Milk $29 Rhode Shop Now

Lifelines Lifelines Scent-Infused Meditative Fidget Stones $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Vegamour Vegamour Scalp Scrubber $16 Vegamour Shop Now