If you are spending New Year's Eve at home with the kids, there is plenty you can do to include them in the festivities.

Planning to make your night a bit more special than the typical family fun night doesn't have to break the bank or take much planning.

That's why we tapped parenting expert Erika Souter to help us plan the ultimate at-home shopping list for your fun New Year's Eve family night in.

Keep scrolling to shop for all the essentials.

Idea 1: Fondue dinner night

"Pair your fondue night with a game night. You may get groans from your teens, but everyone gets into old-school favorites like Charades, Pictionary and Jenga," Souter shared.

Idea 2: Spa night

"Who doesn't love to get pampered, go to the drugstore and load up on face masks, foot scrubs, robes, slippers, lavender-scented products, eye masks. It's all about feeling connected and having fun together."

Athleta Wind Down Sleep Robe price : $49.99 • 36% Savings Athleta Original: $79.00 Shop Now

Ulta MASK THIS WAY 5-Mask Starter Set Price : $16 • 20% Savings Ulta Original: $20 Shop Now

Idea 3: Upgrade family movie night

"If you are doing a movie night, you can make everyone feel included by have each family member write down a couple of movies on slips of paper. Put all the submissions in a bowl and pick. Repeat when the first movie is over. Make sure to have loads of popcorn and other favorite movie snacks ready." Souter continued, "You can also come up with a special cocktail and mocktail menu."

J.C. Penney Nostalgia Retro 8-Cup Hot Air Popcorn Maker Price: $37.99 • From: J.C. Penney Shop Now With its wonderful retro look, this is a table-top sized party pleaser. In just minutes, family and friends can enjoy the taste of freshly popped popcorn! Its electric popping system uses hot air instead of oil, producing a light and healthy snack. This popcorn maker comes with a measuring cap that assures the proper amount of kernels are used in each batch. Enjoy the fresh taste of hot popcorn in minutes!

J.C. Penney Memorex Mini Projector with Bluetooth and 120" Projection Screen price : $100.79 • 10% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $111.99 Shop Now Turn any space into entertainment central. Project your favorite movies, games and photos up to a 150" screen size with HDMI, USB and AV. Easily adjust the picture for the best viewing angle with manual focus and angle correction. Connect your speakers to the audio out, a Bluetooth speaker, or use the built-in speaker to complete the scene.

Idea 4: Pizza party

Souter said, "Making pizzas is a great way to get young kids in on the fun. Everyone gets their own min round of dough. Make sure you have a bunch of toppings set out and everyone can customize their pizza."

Bed Bath & Beyond Simply Essential Bamboo Pizza Peel Price: $16.00 • From: Bed Bath & Beyond Shop Now Handsome, sturdy and durable bamboo wood construction 9" long handle allows you to safely maneuver your pizza around heat.

Bed Bath & Beyond Simply Essential Stainless Steel Pizza Cutter Price: $2.00 • From: Bed Bath & Beyond Shop Now Sharp and durable with a stainless steel blade and a wide ergonomic handle, it's just what you need for cutting the perfect slice.

Idea 5: Karaoke contest

"Everyone loves to sing their favorite song. Remember, this is all about making the night memorable and fun. It doesn't have to be perfect or seamless," Souter said. "Here's a pro tip: If you want to take it to the next level, include costumes or have a contest for who put on the best show."

Walmart The Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System Price: $49.44 • From: Walmart Shop Now Your party guests will thank you when you turn on this awesome karaoke system packed with awesome features for you to create fun-lasting singable moments. This system lets you play your music CDs and CD+Gs or stream audio via your Bluetooth compatible devices.

