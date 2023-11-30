Holiday party season is in full swing and if you're anything like us, the first thing you may think is, "What am I going to wear?"
When it comes to shopping for a holiday party outfit, there are many factors to keep in mind.
For a work function, you might want to feel a bit more professional while still giving a festive feel, or if you are planning a holiday night out with friends, sequins can be the main attraction!
Sequins have had a big fashion moment this year, and according to trend experts, 2024 will keep the sequins coming! This can be helpful to keep in mind when shopping so you can invest in fashion that will work beyond the holiday season.
See our holiday party picks below from Good American, Express and more!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. Prices may change from the date of publication.