Holiday party season is in full swing and if you're anything like us, the first thing you may think is, "What am I going to wear?"

When it comes to shopping for a holiday party outfit, there are many factors to keep in mind.

For a work function, you might want to feel a bit more professional while still giving a festive feel, or if you are planning a holiday night out with friends, sequins can be the main attraction!

Sequins have had a big fashion moment this year, and according to trend experts, 2024 will keep the sequins coming! This can be helpful to keep in mind when shopping so you can invest in fashion that will work beyond the holiday season.

See our holiday party picks below from Good American, Express and more!

Good American VELVET BLAZER $189 Good American Shop Now

Good American VELVET SCOOP BRA $69 Good American Shop Now

Good American VELVET WIDE LEG TROUSER $169 Good American Shop Now

Work party

Amzon DIRASS Women's Elegant Velvet Long Sleeve Wrap $64.99 Amazon Shop Now

GAP High Rise Pleated Satin Wide-Leg Trousers $89.95 GAP Shop Now

Good American VELVET BLAZER MINI DRESS $199 Good American Shop Now

20% off Banana Republic BAHARI SATIN TOP $79.99

$100 Banana Republic Shop Now

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Satin Dress $45.99 Amazon Shop Now

Night out

Anthropologie Pilcro Turtleneck Sequin Top $98 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Flat White Sequin Tunic Dress $158 Anthropologie Shop Now

Good American SEQUIN PANTS $159 Good American Shop Now

Good American SCUBA CRYSTAL JUMPSUIT $169 Good American Shop Now

Express Strapless Velvet Statement Bow Mini Dress $40 Express Shop Now

Express Velvet Body Contour Mock Neck Ruched Mini Dress $79.99 Express Shop Now

44% off Express Mock Neck Long Sleeve Pleated Waist Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress $59.99

$108 Express Shop Now

Casual party

20% off GAP High Rise Metallic Vintage Slim Jeans $78

$98 GAP Shop Now

Aerie AE Oversized Holiday Peanuts Graphic Sweatshirt $59.95 Aerie Shop Now

31% off GAP Fair Isle Mockneck Sweater $62

$89.95 GAP Shop Now

Revolve Marla Sweater $72 Revolve Shop Now

43% off Express Cable Knit Crew Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress $55

$98 Express Shop Now

Accessories

Amazon Black Tie Ribbon Bow Brooch $16.99 Amazon Shop Now

J. Crew Velvet bow hair clip $29.50 J. Crew Shop Now

Aerie Holiday Sock 3-Pack $16.95 Aerie Shop Now

Amazon Rhinestones Bow Shoe Clips $9.99 Amazon Shop Now