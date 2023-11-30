If you love wearing color, metallics and sequins during the holiday season, Madewell and Aimee Song's latest collaboration is just what your wardrobe needs.

Aimee Song partners with Madewell on holiday capsule collection. Courtesy of Madewell

Song, a fashion creator, founder and designer, has partnered with Madewell to create a capsule collection ideal for holiday dressing -- and beyond!

Aimee Song partners with Madewell on holiday capsule collection. Courtesy of Madewell

"I designed these pieces as my dream capsule," Song wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the collection's launch. "The pops of purple and metallic accents make it perfect for the holiday season and to keep in your closet as year-round staples!"

Aimee Song partners with Madewell on holiday capsule collection. Courtesy of Madewell

The collection features a brushed V-neck purple sweater with a matching midi skirt, a sequin slip maxi dress and silver foil jeans, among other pieces. There's also a baguette crystal choker necklace and pearl statement earrings for effortless accessorizing.

We love that the pieces can be styled multiple ways: Opt for the purple sweater with the matching skirt, the silver denim mini skirt or the leather pants, for example.

Ready to shop? Continue below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Madewell Madewell x Aimee Song Brushed V-Neck Sweater $198 Madewell Shop Now

Madewell Madewell x Aimee Song Wool-Blend Midi Skirt $248 Madewell Shop Now

Madewell Madewell x Aimee Song Shimmer Polo Sweater $118 Madewell Shop Now

Madewell Madewell x Aimee Song Shimmer High-Waist Flared Sweater Pants $138 Madewell Shop Now

Madewell Madewell x Aimee Song Sequin Slip Maxi Dress $220 Madewell Shop Now

Madewell Madewell x Aimee Song Superwide-Leg Jeans in Silver Foil $138 Madewell Shop Now

Madewell Madewell x Aimee Song Ribbed Shimmer Tube Top $78 Madewell Shop Now

Madewell Madewell x Aimee Song Slim Tapered Pants in Faux Leather $158 Madewell Shop Now

Madewell Madewell x Aimee Song Denim Mini Skirt in Coated Silver $138 Madewell Shop Now

Madewell Madewell x Aimee Song Studded Freshwater Pearl Statement Drop Earrings $36 Madewell Shop Now