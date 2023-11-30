If you love wearing color, metallics and sequins during the holiday season, Madewell and Aimee Song's latest collaboration is just what your wardrobe needs.
Song, a fashion creator, founder and designer, has partnered with Madewell to create a capsule collection ideal for holiday dressing -- and beyond!
"I designed these pieces as my dream capsule," Song wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the collection's launch. "The pops of purple and metallic accents make it perfect for the holiday season and to keep in your closet as year-round staples!"
The collection features a brushed V-neck purple sweater with a matching midi skirt, a sequin slip maxi dress and silver foil jeans, among other pieces. There's also a baguette crystal choker necklace and pearl statement earrings for effortless accessorizing.
We love that the pieces can be styled multiple ways: Opt for the purple sweater with the matching skirt, the silver denim mini skirt or the leather pants, for example.
Ready to shop? Continue below!
