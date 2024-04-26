Earth Month is coming to a close soon, but that shouldn't prevent you from making helpful swaps and investing in eco-friendly tools to help you live a more sustainable lifestyle year-round.

"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has selected dozens of fantastic products from brands like Patagonia, Blueland, Native Shoes and more to highlight ways you can be more earth-conscious while shopping for everything from household goods to clothes.

Keep scrolling to check out her top picks!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Eco-friendly for your closet

Made in a Fair Trade-certified factory, the Houdini jacket is crafted from 100% recycled nylon and is weather-resistant to stand up to whatever elements you challenge it in. It features a slim fit with a drop-tail hem to optimize movement, and the adjustable hood never blocks your peripheral vision -- perfect for running safety. The zippered left chest pocket acts as a stuff sack, too, offering compact storage for travel or stashing in your everyday bag.

Patagonia Women's Houdini® Jacket $109 Patagonia Shop Now

Designed simply and built extra-tough with multiple sizes available, Patagonia's Black Hole bag is one you'll find yourself reaching for time and time again. They're made from 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing, and the pioneering recycled TPU-film laminate has a sleek matte finish. This latest version is designed with even more recycled content than before and created to be more repairable forever, plus it's made in a Fair Trade-certified factory.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 40L $159 to $219 Patagonia Shop Now

Eco-friendly for on-the-go

Native shoes have a cleaner manufacturing process thanks to proprietary material made with blend of traditional EVA and Sugarlite (sugarcane-derived resin) for a shoe that is shock absorbent, odor resistant and hand washable. These particular slip-on sneakers for little and big kids are lightweight, comfortable and made with vegan materials, and 18 different color options let you buy a pair that appeals to your child's sense of style so they'll love wearing them.

Zappos Jefferson Slip-on Sneakers (Little Kid/Big Kid) $50 Zappos Shop Now

Eco-friendly for your home

Subscribe and save to Blueland's Dishwasher Starter Set to receive the blue Forever Tin plus 60 refillable tablets that have all the cleaning power you love with traditional washing tablets and none of the plastic. Made from plant-based and planet-friendly ingredients, they can prevent you from buying up to five plastic bottles per year, and they take up around half the storage space of convenitional detergent.

Blueland Dishwasher Starter Set $20 to $25 Blueland Shop Now

Eco-friendly for self-care

One of the easiest ways to instantly reduce plastic use in your self-care routine is to ditch shampoo and conditioner bottles for the same products in bar form. HiBar is paraben-free, plastic-free and great for adding volume to thin or limp strands without stripping hair of the natural oils that keep it healthy. The bars also contain rice water and vitamin B to improve not only your hair's body but also its overall texture and look.

Amazon HiBAR Volumize Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Fine Hair or Thin Hair, Enriched with Rice Water and Vitamin B, Eco-Friendly, Vegan, Plastic-Free, Travel-Friendly $23.85 Amazon Shop Now

Eco-friendly for your clothes

This set of six reusable wool dryer balls are an earth-friendly alternative to fabric softeners. Just toss them in the dryer and let it do all the work! The dryer balls lift and separate laundry allowing the hot air to circulate better, reducing drying time and energy costs.

7% off Amazon Wool Dryer Balls $11.99

$12.99 Amazon Shop Now

Eco-friendly for your kitchen

Tired of going through plastic baggies to store veggies or pack sandwiches? These reusable beeswax food wraps are your answer! It comes in an assortment of sizes and designs. This is one easy way to reduce waste from home, and if used properly can be used for up to a year. Once it loses it grippiness the Bee’s wrap can be composted or used as a fire-starter, making it a true eco-friendly option for food storage.

Amazon Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps $14.99 Amazon Shop Now

