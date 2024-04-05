Towels are such an easy way to add luxury to your home.

There is nothing like hopping out of the shower to a crisp, clean, warm towel.

If you're in the market for a luxurious bath towel, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor, Lori Bergamotto, rounded up the best of the best.

From best value to towels that are worth the splurge, there are a plethora of highly rated picks below that are sure to elevate your home.

Best overall

According to our "GMA" staff tester, with a family of five, it seemed an impossible task to have nice towels on hand. "These Frontgate towels have somehow miraculously stayed soft and fluffy, despite the extremely heavy rotation they’re in," they shared.

If you have a taller member in your household, the Frontgate Bath Sheet comes highly recommended.

"My 6‘4“ husband loves the bath sheet because he can finally get real coverage for his tall frame - they are super soft and incredibly absorbent," they added.

Frontgate Resort Collection Bath Towels

Most plush

These towels are Brooklinen's bestseller for a reason. Our staff tester raved about the Brooklinen’s Super-Plush Towel, likening its luxurious feel to bringing the spa experience right into your home.

Beyond the physical feeling of high-quality Turkish Cotton, the towels are incredibly absorbent and dry off almost instantly.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle

Best waffle

"I was impressed by how quickly these towels dried," a "GMA" staff tester shared. "These towels dried way faster than my terry cloth ones - they also felt very elevated and looked great in my bathroom."

Parachute 2+2 Waffle Bath Bundle

$156 Parachute Shop Now

Best value

This value set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and 2 washcloths all for under $50. Better yet there is no need to choose between quality and price, with a double-stitched hem and a natural weave the towels are made to last.

Chakir Turkish Linens Luxury Spa and Hotel Quality Premium Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set

Splurge worthy

If you are looking to splurge a little extra on your towels Riley's award-winning Spa Towel Collection is the way to go.

The towel sets consist of 2 Bath Towels, 2 Hand Towels, and 2 Washcloths or you can build your own set to fit your needs.

Riley Spa Towel Collection

Best single

Sick of your makeup, teeth whitening or other beauty products staining your towels? You won’t have to worry about that anymore with these extra soft cotton towels.

The technology used to create it reduces discoloration when washed within seven days of use. With over 30 color options to choose from, you can mix or match bath towels and sheets, hand towels and a wash cloth. All individual items are under $15!

Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate Bath Towel, Bath Sheet, Hand Towel or Washcloth with Hygro Technology

$8.99 Kohls Shop Now

Best microfiber

These fast drying thick towels are great for a hot yoga class! They come in over a dozen colors and patterns, with different sizes available. The material is versatile and feels light, making it great for the beach, outdoor camping, exercising or just your typical bathroom usage. This towel can be washed and reused hundred of times and still feel brand new!

JML Microfiber Bath Towel 2 Pack

$20.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best organic

Ready to step out of the shower and into the luxury of Turkish cotton? These neutral colored long loops of cotton are loomed into a lofty, plush towel that’s extra soft, thick, and absorbent. It's designed to stay full and fluffy through wash and wear.

The company says "each piece represents our unwavering commitment to nurture the earth."