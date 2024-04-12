As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers.
If your umbrella and rain gear need an upgrade this season, we've got you covered -- literally.
There's nothing worse than stepping out into a downpour unprepared, only to find yourself soaked to the bone and struggling with soggy clothes or socks. That's why "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is here to rescue your rainy days with her curated selection of the best waterproof shoes, raincoats, umbrellas and more.
With Bergamotto's expert recommendations, you can say goodbye to damp discomfort and hello to staying chic and dry, no matter how torrential the rain may be. Whether you're navigating city streets or hiking through muddy trails, having the right gear can transform a dreary day into an adventure.
Scroll on to shop the picks below.
The best umbrellas
Weatherman umbrellas were created by nationally recognized meteorologist Rick Reichmuth. After years of covering severe weather events, Reichmuth still hadn't found an umbrella that he thought could work the way he wanted it to -- so he created some himself.
From kids sizes to collapsible and travel sizes, reviews say that the Weatherman brand is the best of the best.
The best rainboots
Men
For a limited time, you can use the code GMA20 at checkout for 20% off SeeVees men's everyday waterproof boots. According to the brand's website, "SeaVees creates a signature cushy memory foam footbed with airflow channels for cooling comfort."
Mariners Boot in OD Green
- $180
- SeeVees
Mariners Boot in Peacoat Navy
- $180
- SeeVees
Kids
Bogs boots are 100% waterproof and made with DuraFresh natural bio-technology to fight odors, perfect for little feet and lots of wear.
Women
Hunter boots have been loved and reliable since 1856, when the brand was founded. With tons of styles to choose from, these boots will keep your feet dry in any wet condition.
Best raincoat
REI is a great place to find all your layering needs for all kinds of weather, including rain.
Patagonia, one of the brands REI carries, has a plethora of weatherproof jackets to choose from. Their three-layer waterproof and breathable shell offers protection from the elements for the whole family.
Best long raincoat
This long-style raincoat is a Rains classic that delivers high functionality in a minimal silhouette. The jacket is waterproof, windproof and is lightweight for warm weather. The jacket comes in 13 colors and an inclusive size range.
Best waterproof backpack cover
Whether you are sending your kid off to school on a rainy day or you are hiking during wet weather, this waterproof backpack from Amazon is under $20 and multifunctional.
Waterproof bucket hat
This water-resistant bucket hat was made from recycled material straight from water bottles! It has durable fabric that fits all sizes and is adjustable. This is the perfect accessory to add a trendy look to your rainy-day fit.
Waterproofing wash
Use this wash to clean and waterproof your rainwear. It's designed to enhance and revitalize waterproof clothing and keep you dry on a wet day! Make sure to use waterproof fabrics and your rain and ski jackets!
Best windproof umbrella
Here's something we can all agree on: There's nothing worse than your umbrella turning inside out on a windy day. That's something you won't have to worry about with this windproof umbrella! (You're welcome.)
This umbrella can flex slightly to withstand powerful gusts of wind up to 60 mph. It comes in over a dozen colors, each one under $13!
