As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers.

If your umbrella and rain gear need an upgrade this season, we've got you covered -- literally.

There's nothing worse than stepping out into a downpour unprepared, only to find yourself soaked to the bone and struggling with soggy clothes or socks. That's why "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is here to rescue your rainy days with her curated selection of the best waterproof shoes, raincoats, umbrellas and more.

With Bergamotto's expert recommendations, you can say goodbye to damp discomfort and hello to staying chic and dry, no matter how torrential the rain may be. Whether you're navigating city streets or hiking through muddy trails, having the right gear can transform a dreary day into an adventure.

Scroll on to shop the picks below.

The best umbrellas

Weatherman umbrellas were created by nationally recognized meteorologist Rick Reichmuth. After years of covering severe weather events, Reichmuth still hadn't found an umbrella that he thought could work the way he wanted it to -- so he created some himself.

From kids sizes to collapsible and travel sizes, reviews say that the Weatherman brand is the best of the best.

Weatherman Kids Umbrella $34 Weatherman Shop Now

Weatherman Travel Umbrella $69 Weatherman Shop Now

Weatherman Collapsible Umbrella $74 Weatherman Shop Now

The best rainboots

Men

For a limited time, you can use the code GMA20 at checkout for 20% off SeeVees men's everyday waterproof boots. According to the brand's website, "SeaVees creates a signature cushy memory foam footbed with airflow channels for cooling comfort."

SeeVees Mariners Boot in OD Green + Use code GMA20 for 20% off Use code GMA20 to save 20% on these SeaVees men's Mariner Boots. Valid through Sunday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET. $180 SeeVees Shop Now

SeeVees Mariners Boot in Peacoat Navy + Use code GMA20 for 20% off Use code GMA20 to save 20% on these SeaVees men's Mariner Boots. Valid through Sunday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET. $180 SeeVees Shop Now

Kids

Bogs boots are 100% waterproof and made with DuraFresh natural bio-technology to fight odors, perfect for little feet and lots of wear.

Zappos Bogs Kids Rain Boot Glitter (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid) $49.95 Zappos Shop Now

30% off Zappos Bogs Kids Rain Boot Spring Marble (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid) $38.50

$55 Zappos Shop Now

Zappos Bogs Kids Rain Boots Rainbow Camo (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid) $50 Zappos Shop Now

Zappos Bogs Kids Rain Boots Super Dino (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid) $50 Zappos Shop Now

Women

Hunter boots have been loved and reliable since 1856, when the brand was founded. With tons of styles to choose from, these boots will keep your feet dry in any wet condition.

Nordstrom Hunter Play Short Waterproof Rain Boot (Women) $120 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Hunter Original Short Nebula Play Rain Boot (Women) $115 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Hunter Original Short Waterproof Rain Boot (Women) $150 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Hunter Original Tall'Rain Boot (Women) $175 Nordstrom Shop Now

Best raincoat

REI is a great place to find all your layering needs for all kinds of weather, including rain.

Patagonia, one of the brands REI carries, has a plethora of weatherproof jackets to choose from. Their three-layer waterproof and breathable shell offers protection from the elements for the whole family.

REI Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket - Men's $179 REI Shop Now

REI Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket - Women's $179 REI Shop Now

REI Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket - Kids' $129 REI Shop Now

REI Patagonia Baby Torrentshell Jacket - Toddlers' $99 REI Shop Now

Best long raincoat

This long-style raincoat is a Rains classic that delivers high functionality in a minimal silhouette. The jacket is waterproof, windproof and is lightweight for warm weather. The jacket comes in 13 colors and an inclusive size range.

Rains Long Jacket $125 Rains Shop Now

Best waterproof backpack cover

Whether you are sending your kid off to school on a rainy day or you are hiking during wet weather, this waterproof backpack from Amazon is under $20 and multifunctional.

Amazon Waterproof Backpack Rain Cover $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Waterproof bucket hat

This water-resistant bucket hat was made from recycled material straight from water bottles! It has durable fabric that fits all sizes and is adjustable. This is the perfect accessory to add a trendy look to your rainy-day fit.

Athleta WATER RESISTANT BUCKET HAT $35 Athleta Shop Now

Waterproofing wash

Use this wash to clean and waterproof your rainwear. It's designed to enhance and revitalize waterproof clothing and keep you dry on a wet day! Make sure to use waterproof fabrics and your rain and ski jackets!

Amazon Nikwax Hardshell Cleaning & Waterproofing Duo-Pack $22.95 Amazon Shop Now

Best windproof umbrella

Here's something we can all agree on: There's nothing worse than your umbrella turning inside out on a windy day. That's something you won't have to worry about with this windproof umbrella! (You're welcome.)

This umbrella can flex slightly to withstand powerful gusts of wind up to 60 mph. It comes in over a dozen colors, each one under $13!