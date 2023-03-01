With spring weather around the corner, good-quality rain gear is a must.
If thinking about transitioning your closet to more water-resistant, lightweight layers feels daunting, you'll be "singing in the rain" with just a few solid staples in each category.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto shared products from water-resistant sneakers to a portable Weather Pod to help you take April showers head-on.
Scroll to shop picks for both fashion and function.
Travel umbrella
Amazon's Repel umbrella is advertised as wind-resistant, compact and lightweight.
"The windproof umbrella features a double-vented canopy that allows wind to pass through without giving or breaking to keep you dry," Bergamotto added.
Disposable ponchos
Easy and convenient, this five-pack of disposable raincoats is perfect for hiking or any outdoor activities.
Dayline 5 Pack Portable Disposable Emergency Raincoats Rain Poncho
Price: $12.99 • From: Amazon
Weather Pod
Sitting on the sidelines getting soggy? Cue the Weather Pod. This pop-up pod fits up to two adults, a sports chair or two small chairs.
Under the Weather MyPod 2XL Pop-Up Weather Pod
Price: $179.99 • From: Amazon
Raincoats
Both the splurge and save jackets are packable and durable, perfect for throwing in your bag when the forecast calls for a chance of rainy weather.
Splurge:
Save:
Waterproof sneakers
Skip the traditional rain boot and opt for function and fashion with a waterproof sneaker to keep you dry.
Out N About III Low Sneaker Waterproof
Price: $109.95 • From: Zappos.com
Dog raincoat
Of course, we wouldn't forget our furry friends when it rains. This Amazon dog raincoat has more than 15,000 positive reviews and comes in various sizes and colors.