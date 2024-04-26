We're always looking for products that can make our lives easier, especially concerning our busy morning routines.

Whether you're managing your kids' schedules, work obligations, or need time for self-care (or all of the above!), we have products to help make things run more smoothly.

For example, shop Crock-Pot's programmable slow cooker or Bentgo's reusable food containers to make meal prepping easier. Nextmug's temperature-controlled coffee mug means you can enjoy your coffee at your leisure, and PocBuds's wireless earbuds allow you to listen to your favorite podcasts and audiobooks on the go. There's also Cuisinart's electric kettle for hot water at the touch of a button and FOREO's face-cleansing brush to cater to your skin.

Check out these products and more below!

26% off Amazon Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet $14.78

Amazon FOREO LUNA 4 Face Cleansing Brush $279 Amazon Shop Now

81% off Amazon EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush $24.99

Amazon Cuisinart 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle with 6 Preset Temperatures $99.95 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Amazon Nextmug - Temperature-Controlled, Self-Heating Coffee Mug (Black - 14 oz.) $99.94

25% off Amazon Bentgo Prep 60-Piece Meal Prep Kit - Reusable Food Container $29.99

25% off Amazon Crock-Pot Large 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook, Black Stainless Steel (Pack of 1) $74.99

9% off Amazon nutribullet Pro 900 Watt Personal Blender - 13-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System, Champagne $99.87

24% off Amazon PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds $37.99

