When we think of fall scents, we think of warm apple pies, spicy cinnamon and crisp fallen leaves.
Just in time for the change in seasons, Kudzi Chikumbu, aka Sir Candle Man on TikTok, is back to help "Good Morning America" find all the cozy, luxurious smells we're craving in their most convenient forms: fall candles.
Chikumbu's fall favorites include candles with classic scents like cinnamon, apple, vanilla and amber, as well as unique finds like FORVR Mood's Matcha Business Candle and Snif's Sweet Ash, which Chikumbu calls "magical." Chikumbu also chose a candle by Vilhelm Parfumerie with a scent he says is "the note of the season."
@sircandleman Vilhelm Parfumerie candle review #candles #candletok #vilhelmparfumerie #perfumetiktok ♬ original sound - Sir Candle Man
Continue below to shop them all!
Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
LAFCO Spiced Pomander Candle
LAFCO Spiced Pomander Candle, 15.5 Oz.
Price: $70 • From: Bloomingdale's
This has "the classic fall cinnamon smell but with a twist of orange and clove," Chikumbu told "GMA." "[It's
Vilhelm Parfumerie Vilhelm's Pipe Candle
Vilhelm Parfumerie Vilhelm's Pipe Candle
Price: $60 • From: Revolve
"Honey is the note of the season! Mix it with cinnamon, vanilla, leather and ginger and you have the perfect fall 'stay-at-home-on-the-couch' moment."
OTHERLAND Cardamom Milk Vegan Candle
OTHERLAND Cardamom Milk Vegan Candle
Price: $35 • From: Sephora
"I love all things Otherland. The candles are gorgeous so you’ll want to keep and reuse the vessel. The sweet and spicy milky scent is so comforting," Chikumbu said.
L'or de Seraphine x Sir Candle Man Soft Life Candle
L'or de Seraphine x Sir Candle Man Soft Life
Price: $36 • From: L'or de Seraphine
This candle is a collaboration between L'or de Seraphine and Sir Candle Man himself. It "represents his life story," L'or de Seraphine's website explains, with a design that "represents his African upbringing" and "speaks to his individuality and creativity."
Chikumbu told "GMA" it's a "warm hug from amber combined with the cedarwood, stone fruit and fig [to
FORVR Mood Matcha Business Candle
FORVR Mood Matcha Business Candle
Price: $38 • From: Sephora
It's "like taking the sip of hazelnut-flavored coffee," Chikumbu said. "The perfect fall 'pick-me-up.' "
APOTHEKE Birchwood Apple Candle
APOTHEKE Birchwood Apple Candle
Price: $42 • From: Nordstrom
"Like being in a farmhouse bakery and biting into a sweet slice of pie. Not expected for the fall but the oak and apple combination is magical."
Homecourt CeCe Candle
Homecourt CeCe Candle
Price: $60 • From: Homecourt
"An elevated take on fall that every home should experience. The vetiver, cinnamon, leather and cedarwood will make for a sensual fall," Chikumbu said.
Scents of Wood Praline in Maple Candle
Scents of Wood Praline in Maple Candle
Price: $70 • From: Scents of Wood
"Like stepping into a chocolate shop. The deep maple, vanilla and earthy candle is perfect for a grown-up dinner party as the days start to get cooler."
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' By The Fireplace Candle
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' By The Fireplace Scented Candle
Price: $38 to $65 • From: Sephora
"My 'go-to' candle to make my home feel warm and welcoming. The sweet and spicy chestnut is the perfect backdrop for family movie night," Chikumbu said.
Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle
Boy Smells Copal Fantome Scented Candle
Boy Smells Copal Fantome Scented Candle
Price: $44 • From: Revolve
"Fall for those who want a more spiciness and sweetness. The vanilla, cinnamon and clove are balanced by deep notes like incense and leather. Oh, and the vessel is beautiful."
Snif Sweet Ash Candle
Snif Sweet Ash Candle
Price: $44 • From: Snif
"There is something magical in this candle. At first, you get vanilla, then the alchemy of moss, fir balsam and patchouli transform the scent into something you could only describe as 'delicious.' Perfect for the time between fall and the holidays."