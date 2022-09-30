When we think of fall scents, we think of warm apple pies, spicy cinnamon and crisp fallen leaves.

Just in time for the change in seasons, Kudzi Chikumbu, aka Sir Candle Man on TikTok, is back to help "Good Morning America" find all the cozy, luxurious smells we're craving in their most convenient forms: fall candles.

Chikumbu's fall favorites include candles with classic scents like cinnamon, apple, vanilla and amber, as well as unique finds like FORVR Mood's Matcha Business Candle and Snif's Sweet Ash, which Chikumbu calls "magical." Chikumbu also chose a candle by Vilhelm Parfumerie with a scent he says is "the note of the season."

Continue below to shop them all!

LAFCO Spiced Pomander Candle

LAFCO Spiced Pomander Candle, 15.5 Oz.
Bloomingdale&#39;s

LAFCO Spiced Pomander Candle, 15.5 Oz.

Price: $70   From: Bloomingdale's

This has "the classic fall cinnamon smell but with a twist of orange and clove," Chikumbu told "GMA." "[It's

Vilhelm Parfumerie Vilhelm's Pipe Candle

Vilhelm Parfumerie Vilhelm&#39;s Pipe Candle
Revolve

Vilhelm Parfumerie Vilhelm's Pipe Candle

Price: $60   From: Revolve

"Honey is the note of the season! Mix it with cinnamon, vanilla, leather and ginger and you have the perfect fall 'stay-at-home-on-the-couch' moment."

OTHERLAND Cardamom Milk Vegan Candle

OTHERLAND Cardamom Milk Vegan Candle
Sephora

OTHERLAND Cardamom Milk Vegan Candle

Price: $35   From: Sephora

"I love all things Otherland. The candles are gorgeous so you’ll want to keep and reuse the vessel. The sweet and spicy milky scent is so comforting," Chikumbu said.

L'or de Seraphine x Sir Candle Man Soft Life Candle

L&#39;or de Seraphine x Sir Candle Man Soft Life
L&#39;or de Seraphine

L'or de Seraphine x Sir Candle Man Soft Life

Price: $36   From: L'or de Seraphine

This candle is a collaboration between L'or de Seraphine and Sir Candle Man himself. It "represents his life story," L'or de Seraphine's website explains, with a design that "represents his African upbringing" and "speaks to his individuality and creativity."

Chikumbu told "GMA" it's a "warm hug from amber combined with the cedarwood, stone fruit and fig [to

FORVR Mood Matcha Business Candle

FORVR Mood Matcha Business Candle
Sephora

FORVR Mood Matcha Business Candle

Price: $38   From: Sephora

It's "like taking the sip of hazelnut-flavored coffee," Chikumbu said. "The perfect fall 'pick-me-up.' "

APOTHEKE Birchwood Apple Candle

APOTHEKE Birchwood Apple Candle
Nordstrom

APOTHEKE Birchwood Apple Candle

Price: $42   From: Nordstrom

"Like being in a farmhouse bakery and biting into a sweet slice of pie. Not expected for the fall but the oak and apple combination is magical."

Homecourt CeCe Candle

Homecourt CeCe Candle
Homecourt

Homecourt CeCe Candle

Price: $60   From: Homecourt

"An elevated take on fall that every home should experience. The vetiver, cinnamon, leather and cedarwood will make for a sensual fall," Chikumbu said.

Scents of Wood Praline in Maple Candle

Scents of Wood Praline in Maple Candle
Scents of Wood

Scents of Wood Praline in Maple Candle

Price: $70   From: Scents of Wood

"Like stepping into a chocolate shop. The deep maple, vanilla and earthy candle is perfect for a grown-up dinner party as the days start to get cooler."

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' By The Fireplace Candle

Maison Margiela &#39;REPLICA&#39; By The Fireplace Scented Candle
Sephora

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' By The Fireplace Scented Candle

Price: $38 to $65   From: Sephora

"My 'go-to' candle to make my home feel warm and welcoming. The sweet and spicy chestnut is the perfect backdrop for family movie night," Chikumbu said.

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle
Nordstrom

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle

Price: $32.30 to $437.75 15% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $38 to $515
"A classic. Sweet and spicy from the plum, wood, berry and pepper," Chikumbu said. Together, the scents "will make for a fall-gone-sultry-and-sensual" vibe.

Boy Smells Copal Fantome Scented Candle

Boy Smells Copal Fantome Scented Candle
Revolve

Boy Smells Copal Fantome Scented Candle

Price: $44   From: Revolve

"Fall for those who want a more spiciness and sweetness. The vanilla, cinnamon and clove are balanced by deep notes like incense and leather. Oh, and the vessel is beautiful."

Snif Sweet Ash Candle

Snif Sweet Ash Candle
Snif

Snif Sweet Ash Candle

Price: $44   From: Snif

"There is something magical in this candle. At first, you get vanilla, then the alchemy of moss, fir balsam and patchouli transform the scent into something you could only describe as 'delicious.' Perfect for the time between fall and the holidays."