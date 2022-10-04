Crocs has teamed up with retailer Zappos to launch a truly unique assortment of shoes.

The "Crocs Gone Wild!" collaboration features bandana patterns and plaids, and includes 13 Jibbitz charms.

Each style is also lined with a fuzzy animal print so your feet won't be cold this season.

The collection comes in unisex sizing for the whole family, including kids.

Celebrate "Croctober" by shopping the entire collection below.

Zappos Print Lab: “Gone Wild” Classic Lined Clog
Zappos x Crocs

Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Classic Lined Clog

Price: $64.95   From: Zappos x Crocs

Keep your feet happy and cozy in the Crocs Zappos Print Lab: "Heritage" Classic Lined Clog.

Zappos Print Lab: “Gone Wild” Classic Lined Sandal
Zappos x Crocs

Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Classic Lined Sandal

Price: $54.95   From: Zappos x Crocs

Elevate your sandal style in the comfy and cozy Crocs Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Classic Lined Sandal.

Zappos Print Lab: “Gone Wild” Classic Lined Clog (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Zappos x Crocs

Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Classic Lined Clog (Little Kid/Big Kid)

Price: $54.95   From: Zappos x Crocs

Stay comfortable all day long wearing the Crocs Kids Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Classic Lined Clog (Little Kid/Big Kid).

MORE: Shop 23 fall closet staples in cozy plaid prints.

Zappos Print Lab: “Gone Wild” Jibbitz 13-Pack
Zappos x Crocs

Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Jibbitz 13-Pack

Price: $44.95   From: Zappos x Crocs

Add the Crocs Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Jibbitz 13-Pack to your shoes and personalize your shoes. They amp up your looks and style.