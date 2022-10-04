Crocs has teamed up with retailer Zappos to launch a truly unique assortment of shoes.

The "Crocs Gone Wild!" collaboration features bandana patterns and plaids, and includes 13 Jibbitz charms.

Each style is also lined with a fuzzy animal print so your feet won't be cold this season.

The collection comes in unisex sizing for the whole family, including kids.

Celebrate "Croctober" by shopping the entire collection below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Zappos x Crocs Zappos Print Lab: “Gone Wild” Classic Lined Clog Price: $64.95 • From: Zappos x Crocs Shop Now Keep your feet happy and cozy in the Crocs Zappos Print Lab: "Heritage" Classic Lined Clog.

Zappos x Crocs Zappos Print Lab: “Gone Wild” Classic Lined Sandal Price: $54.95 • From: Zappos x Crocs Shop Now Elevate your sandal style in the comfy and cozy Crocs Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Classic Lined Sandal.

Zappos x Crocs Zappos Print Lab: “Gone Wild” Classic Lined Clog (Little Kid/Big Kid) Price: $54.95 • From: Zappos x Crocs Shop Now Stay comfortable all day long wearing the Crocs Kids Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Classic Lined Clog (Little Kid/Big Kid).

