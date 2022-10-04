Crocs has teamed up with retailer Zappos to launch a truly unique assortment of shoes.
The "Crocs Gone Wild!" collaboration features bandana patterns and plaids, and includes 13 Jibbitz charms.
Each style is also lined with a fuzzy animal print so your feet won't be cold this season.
The collection comes in unisex sizing for the whole family, including kids.
Celebrate "Croctober" by shopping the entire collection below.
Zappos Print Lab: “Gone Wild” Classic Lined Clog
Price: $64.95 • From: Zappos x Crocs
Keep your feet happy and cozy in the Crocs Zappos Print Lab: "Heritage" Classic Lined Clog.
Zappos Print Lab: “Gone Wild” Classic Lined Sandal
Price: $54.95 • From: Zappos x Crocs
Elevate your sandal style in the comfy and cozy Crocs Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Classic Lined Sandal.
Zappos Print Lab: “Gone Wild” Classic Lined Clog (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Price: $54.95 • From: Zappos x Crocs
Stay comfortable all day long wearing the Crocs Kids Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Classic Lined Clog (Little Kid/Big Kid).
Zappos Print Lab: “Gone Wild” Jibbitz 13-Pack
Price: $44.95 • From: Zappos x Crocs
Add the Crocs Zappos Print Lab: "Gone Wild" Jibbitz 13-Pack to your shoes and personalize your shoes. They amp up your looks and style.