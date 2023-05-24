lululemon has updated its popular workout shoe designed just for women.
The athletic company launched its first footwear collection back in March 2022. Now, lululemon is introducing a second version of its "Chargefeel" workout shoe.
"Our footwear continues to offer guests an unparalleled experience that brings fit, feel, and performance together," Sun Choe, lululemon's chief product officer, said in a press release.
The shoe comes in two different styles, low and mid, and is available in women's sizes 5-12.
Shop the new style and more from lululemon, below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Chargefeel 2 Low Women’s Workout Shoe
Price: $138 • From: lululemon
Chargefeel 2 Mid Women’s Workout Shoe
Price: $148 • From: lululemon
- 1
- 2August 3, 2023
- 3
More from lululemon
Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe
Price: $158 • From: lululemon
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
Price: $148 • From: lululemon
Restfeel Women's Slide
Price: $58 • From: lululemon
This article was originally published on July 26, 2022.