The first of two Disney x ALDO 100th Anniversary collection drops launched Thursday.
The first drop brings to life all the Disney characters we know and love in a playful retro baroque design.
The full collection includes sneakers, heels, loafers and accessories that serve as a fun addition to your fall wardrobe. A few of our favorite picks from the collection are the white jogger sneaker and the D100 Tote bag in white. Both pieces are under $200!
There's also a belt bag with a removable crossbody strap, a comfortable platform sandal with padded insoles and an "ultra-flexible" loafer fit for the upcoming season.
This is a limited-edition collection, so be sure to shop while you can.
Low Top Sneaker
Price: $100 • From: Aldo
Shoulder Bag
Price: $75 • From: Aldo
Platform Sandal
Price: $120 • From: Aldo
Belt Bag
Price: $50 • From: Aldo
Platform Sneaker
Price: $110 • From: Aldo
