The first of two Disney x ALDO 100th Anniversary collection drops launched Thursday.

The first drop brings to life all the Disney characters we know and love in a playful retro baroque design.

The full collection includes sneakers, heels, loafers and accessories that serve as a fun addition to your fall wardrobe. A few of our favorite picks from the collection are the white jogger sneaker and the D100 Tote bag in white. Both pieces are under $200!

There's also a belt bag with a removable crossbody strap, a comfortable platform sandal with padded insoles and an "ultra-flexible" loafer fit for the upcoming season.

PHOTO: Disney X Aldo
Disney X Aldo
Disney X Aldo

This is a limited-edition collection, so be sure to shop while you can.

Low Top Sneaker
Aldo

Low Top Sneaker

Price: $100   From: Aldo

Shoulder Bag
Aldo

Shoulder Bag

Price: $75   From: Aldo

Platform Sandal
Aldo

Platform Sandal

Price: $120   From: Aldo

Belt Bag
Aldo

Belt Bag

Price: $50   From: Aldo

Platform Sneaker
Aldo

Platform Sneaker

Price: $110   From: Aldo

Editor's Picks

Top Handle Bag
Aldo

Top Handle Bag

Price: $75   From: Aldo

Loafer
Aldo

Loafer

Price: $100   From: Aldo

Cuff Bracelet
Aldo

Cuff Bracelet

Price: $28   From: Aldo

Jogger Sneaker
Aldo

Jogger Sneaker

Price: $100   From: Aldo

Pink Crossbody
Aldo

Pink Crossbody

Price: $75   From: Aldo

Print Socks
Aldo

Print Socks

Price: $15   From: Aldo

Tote Bag
Aldo

Tote Bag

Price: $80   From: Aldo

Key Chain
Aldo

Key Chain

Price: $18   From: Aldo

Stiletto Pump
Aldo

Stiletto Pump

Price: $120   From: Aldo

