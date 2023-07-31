There's something a little extra magical about Charlotte Tilbury's latest collaboration.
Today, Disney and Charlotte Tilbury have launched their first-ever collaboration to celebrate 100 years of Disney and 10 years of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.
"BREAKING BEAUTY NEWS! Darlings, like millions of others I grew up on the magical tales of Disney, which empower everyone, everywhere with the MAGIC of CONFIDENCE to make your DREAMS COME TRUE!" Tilbury wrote on Instagram in a post announcing the collection. "And now, my childhood dreams have become a reality through this magical collaboration!"
The collection features limited-edition Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skin care favorites with a special Tinker Bell design.
The Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream now features Tinker Bell on its lid and the brand's Beauty Light Wands are also decorated with the beloved character.
Plus, you can also find a Beauty Wishes Makeup Bag to fill with all of your makeup go-tos.
"MAKE YOUR BEAUTY DREAMS COME TRUE!!" Tilbury wrote in another Instagram post.
