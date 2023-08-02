West Elm Kids has collaborated with National Geographic on an exclusive capsule collection.

The 22 pieces in the collection include dinosaur bedding, a solar system rug and more.

Plus, each product purchase helps support the nonprofit National Geographic Society.

"Featuring dinosaur and outer space themes, the collection is designed to cultivate curiosity and discovery, from kids' own bedrooms," Day Kornbluth, president at West Elm, said in a press release.

Scroll down to shop items from the collection starting at $39.

Decor

National Geographic Rocket Shelf
Price: $199   From: West Elm

National Geographic Dino Hooks (Set of 3)
Price: $49   From: West Elm

Editor's Picks

Bedding

National Geographic Dinosaur Quilt and Shams
Price: $39 to $327   From: West Elm

National Geographic Space Quilt and Shams
Price: $39 to $327   From: West Elm

National Geographic Space Sheet Set
Price: $89 to $139   From: West Elm

National Geographic Dinosaur Sheet Set
Price: $89 to $119   From: West Elm

National Geographic Space Crib Fitted Sheet
Price: $39 to $78   From: West Elm

Rugs

National Geographic Solar System Rug
Price: $199   From: West Elm

National Geographic Topo Landscape Rug
Price: $399   From: West Elm

National Geographic Astronaut Rug
Price: $249   From: West Elm

National Geographic T-Rex Rug
Price: $249   From: West Elm

