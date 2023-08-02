West Elm Kids has collaborated with National Geographic on an exclusive capsule collection.
The 22 pieces in the collection include dinosaur bedding, a solar system rug and more.
Plus, each product purchase helps support the nonprofit National Geographic Society.
"Featuring dinosaur and outer space themes, the collection is designed to cultivate curiosity and discovery, from kids' own bedrooms," Day Kornbluth, president at West Elm, said in a press release.
Scroll down to shop items from the collection starting at $39.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Decor
National Geographic Rocket Shelf
Price: $199 • From: West Elm
National Geographic Dino Hooks (Set of 3)
Price: $49 • From: West Elm
- 1
- 2
- 3