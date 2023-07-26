Kids can be tough on clothes, so for those shopping for back-to-school uniforms, finding pieces that are both affordable and durable is essential.
Retailers are upping the ante this year with affordable lines and styles, and even new flexible return policies that cater to families.
On Wednesday, Old Navy announced that it is offering a one-year "kid-proof" guarantee on uniform styles purchased from July 7, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2023. Customers can return items for a full refund with original receipt for 365 days from the date of purchase if the clothing can't withstand "the wear and tear of a school year," according to a press release.
"At Old Navy, we understand the demands of a busy school year," Sarah Holme, Old Navy's head of design and product development, said in a statement. "That's why our uniform products are made using durable fabrics that are proven to be built to last. We go the extra mile to ensure our uniforms can withstand the test of time, providing long-lasting value for both parents and students."
Additionally, all of Old Navy's uniform basics, including polos and pleated skirts, are priced at $15 and under.
At Gap, the Kids' Fall 2023 collection features an array of a-la-carte uniform styles starting at $10. Right now, you can shop 50% off all uniform items, including pocket tees, cardigans and more.
Plus, as several TikTokers noted earlier this year, Target's lenient return policy allows customers to return items from over 45 brands for a refund within one year of purchase. This includes the children's clothing line, Cat & Jack.
Scroll below to see some of our back-to-school uniform picks and check out some of these great deals.
