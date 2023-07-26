Kids can be tough on clothes, so for those shopping for back-to-school uniforms, finding pieces that are both affordable and durable is essential.

Retailers are upping the ante this year with affordable lines and styles, and even new flexible return policies that cater to families.

On Wednesday, Old Navy announced that it is offering a one-year "kid-proof" guarantee on uniform styles purchased from July 7, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2023. Customers can return items for a full refund with original receipt for 365 days from the date of purchase if the clothing can't withstand "the wear and tear of a school year," according to a press release.

"At Old Navy, we understand the demands of a busy school year," Sarah Holme, Old Navy's head of design and product development, said in a statement. "That's why our uniform products are made using durable fabrics that are proven to be built to last. We go the extra mile to ensure our uniforms can withstand the test of time, providing long-lasting value for both parents and students."

Additionally, all of Old Navy's uniform basics, including polos and pleated skirts, are priced at $15 and under.

At Gap, the Kids' Fall 2023 collection features an array of a-la-carte uniform styles starting at $10. Right now, you can shop 50% off all uniform items, including pocket tees, cardigans and more.

Plus, as several TikTokers noted earlier this year, Target's lenient return policy allows customers to return items from over 45 brands for a refund within one year of purchase. This includes the children's clothing line, Cat & Jack.

Scroll below to see some of our back-to-school uniform picks and check out some of these great deals.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Old Navy uniform picks

Old Navy Uniform Pique Polo Shirt 5-Pack for Girls
Old Navy

Old Navy Uniform Pique Polo Shirt 5-Pack for Girls

Price: $30 39% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $49.99
Shop Now

Old Navy School Uniform Skinny Pull-On Tech Pants for Girls
Old Navy

Old Navy School Uniform Skinny Pull-On Tech Pants for Girls

Price: $15 57% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $34.99
Shop Now

Old Navy Sleeveless School Uniform Dress for Girls
Old Navy

Old Navy Sleeveless School Uniform Dress for Girls

Price: $49.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

Old Navy School Uniform Fit &#38; Flare Pique Polo Dress for Girls
Old Navy

Old Navy School Uniform Fit & Flare Pique Polo Dress for Girls

Price: $15 24% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $19.99
Shop Now

Old Navy Built-In Flex Straight Twill Shorts for Boys (At Knee)
Old Navy

Old Navy Built-In Flex Straight Twill Shorts for Boys (At Knee)

Price: $10 49% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $19.99
Shop Now

Old Navy School Uniform Polo Shirt 5-Pack for Boys
Old Navy

Old Navy School Uniform Polo Shirt 5-Pack for Boys

Price: $30 59% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $74.99
Shop Now

Old Navy School Uniform Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt for Boys
Old Navy

Old Navy School Uniform Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt for Boys

Price: $12 29% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $16.99
Shop Now

More back-to-school uniform picks

Gap

Gap Kids Organic Cotton Uniform Polo Shirt
Gap

Gap Kids Organic Cotton Uniform Polo Shirt

Price: $24.95   From: Gap

Shop Now

Gap Kids Organic Cotton Polo Shirt (3-Pack)
Gap

Gap Kids Organic Cotton Polo Shirt (3-Pack)

Price: $74.95   From: Gap

Shop Now

Gap Kids Uniform Skort with Washwell
Gap

Gap Kids Uniform Skort with Washwell

Price: $27 22% SavingsGap

Original: $34.95
Shop Now

Gap Kids Organic Cotton Leggings (3-Pack)
Gap

Gap Kids Organic Cotton Leggings (3-Pack)

Price: $49.95   From: Gap

Shop Now

Gap Kids 100% Organic Cotton Uniform Cardigan
Gap

Gap Kids 100% Organic Cotton Uniform Cardigan

Price: $29.95   From: Gap

Shop Now

Gap Kids Organic Cotton Uniform Polo Dress
Gap

Gap Kids Organic Cotton Uniform Polo Dress

Price: $24.95   From: Gap

Shop Now

Gap Kids Uniform Bermuda Shorts
Gap

Gap Kids Uniform Bermuda Shorts

Price: $29.95   From: Gap

Shop Now

Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack The Long Sleeve Pique Polo
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack The Long Sleeve Pique Polo

Price: $36   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

Janie and Jack The Button Twill Jogger
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack The Button Twill Jogger

Price: $44.50   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

Janie and Jack The Corduroy Jumper
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack The Corduroy Jumper

Price: $59   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

Janie and Jack The Avenue Sweater Top
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack The Avenue Sweater Top

Price: $56   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

Janie and Jack The Classic Pique Polo
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack The Classic Pique Polo

Price: $29.50   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

Janie and Jack The Poplin Shirt
Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack The Poplin Shirt

Price: $36   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

H&M

H&M 2-pack Cotton Polo Shirts
H&M

H&M 2-pack Cotton Polo Shirts

Price: $17.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

H&M Suit Vest
H&M

H&M Suit Vest

Price: $9.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

H&M Embroidered Baseball Jacket
H&M

H&M Embroidered Baseball Jacket

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

H&M Ballet Flats
H&M

H&M Ballet Flats

Price: $17.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

H&#38;M 2-pack Dresses
H&M

H&M 2-pack Dresses

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

H&M Fine-knit Cotton Cardigan
H&M

H&M Fine-knit Cotton Cardigan

Price: $12.99   From: H&M

Shop Now