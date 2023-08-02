Therabody, well-known for its massage gun device, has recently launched a new wellness product.
The RecoveryTherm Cube, retailing for $149, offers instant hot and cold therapy.
According to a press release, the device relieves aches and pains, reduces inflammation and muscle soreness, and maximizes recovery.
The device includes two straps so you can also use it while on the go.
Shop the RecoveryTherm Cube and more from Therabody below.
RecoveryTherm Cube
Price: $149 • From: Therabody
Treat injuries, pain and swelling with the touch of a button. Instant cold, heat and contrast therapy at science-backed temperatures, all in one device.
Theragun mini (2nd Gen)
Price: $199 • From: Therabody
Designed for travel. The mini fits conveniently in your purse, backpack, or gym bag so you can get the relief you need, wherever you go.
SmartGoggles
Price: $199 • From: Therabody
Smart wearable for sleep, focus, and stress.
RecoveryTherm Hot Vibration Back and Core
Price: $249 • From: Therabody
Customizable heat and vibration for advanced back and core relief.
TheraCup
Price: $129 to $699 • From: Therabody
ith built-in safety sensors and on-device controls, TheraCup safely brings professional-level therapy to the comfort of home.
RecoveryTherm Hot and Cold Vibration Knee
Price: $399 • From: Therabody
Precise cold, heat, and vibration for advanced knee therapy.
Love Your Face Set
Price: $498 • From: Therabody
Get the most customization possible out of our TheraFace PRO facial health device with this best-selling set.