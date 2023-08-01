There's good news for Away luggage fans: The brand's popular trunk silhouette is now available in magenta!

If you are a travel enthusiast, chances are you are no stranger to Away luggage.

The brand's latest silhouette, The Trunk, sold out earlier this season after its initial launch, and is expected to restock in its original colors later this winter.

According to Away, The Trunk features a 30/70 split construction, enabling travelers to pack larger items while maintaining a lighter top lid. The Trunk is being described as the "next generation" of checked luggage, perfect for the long-distance traveler.

In addition to Away's new magenta color, the company is also introducing a holiday collection. Pieces include packing cubes, luggage tags and chrome suitcases.

If a luggage upgrade is in your future or you're looking for the perfect holiday gift, scroll on to check out these new launches.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Away The Trunk $475 Away Shop Now

Away The Bigger Carry-On $315 Away Shop Now

Away The Medium $365 Away Shop Now

Away The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4) $55 Away Shop Now

Away The Luggage Tag & Charm Duo $30 Away Shop Now