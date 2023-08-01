A college back-to-school essentials list usually includes a bunch of must-haves -- and the holy grail of dorm life is a good mattress topper.

The Linenspa 2-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper is available on Amazon, comes in Twin XL, which is the most common size for dorm beds, and has over 108,000 positive reviews.

MORE: Shop back-to-school college essentials: Sheet sets, shower accessories and more

The CertiPUR-certified topper is infused with cooling gel that "captures and distributes heat to help regulate temperature and ensure a cool and comfortable sleep," according to the brand.

Scroll on to shop this mattress topper for your college student for under $50.

