Prepping your kids to head back to college -- or for the first time -- is a not easy task.
From grammar school through high school, most students are told exactly what school supplies they'll need for classes, but at the collegiate level, it's much more complex. If your student plans to live on campus, they will likely need more than just the basics.
Below, we've rounded up a list of some must-haves for your college student as they start their back to school shopping.
Scroll to add to cart!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.