Prepping your kids to head back to college -- or for the first time -- is a not easy task.

From grammar school through high school, most students are told exactly what school supplies they'll need for classes, but at the collegiate level, it's much more complex. If your student plans to live on campus, they will likely need more than just the basics.

Below, we've rounded up a list of some must-haves for your college student as they start their back to school shopping.

Bedding

Natural Hemp Fiber Crisp White Twin/Twin Extra-Long Bed Sheet Set
Natural Hemp Fiber Crisp White Twin/Twin Extra-Long Bed Sheet Set

Nestl Essential College Bed In A Bag Dorm Room Bedding Comforter Set
Nestl Essential College Bed In A Bag Dorm Room Bedding Comforter Set

Classic Percale Move-In Bundle
Classic Percale Move-In Bundle

Cozy Sherpa Backrest Pillow Cover
Cozy Sherpa Backrest Pillow Cover

BEAUTYREST PLATINUM 2pk Chilltech Instant Cooling Knit Bed Pillows
BEAUTYREST PLATINUM 2pk Chilltech Instant Cooling Knit Bed Pillows

Bedsure Twin XL Mattress Pad Dorm Bedding
Bedsure Twin XL Mattress Pad Dorm Bedding

Tech

Addtam Power Strip Surge Protector 6 Outlets and 3 USB Ports 5Ft Long Extension Cord
Addtam Power Strip Surge Protector 6 Outlets and 3 USB Ports 5Ft Long Extension Cord

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

2 Pack Power Strip Surge Protector
2 Pack Power Strip Surge Protector

ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop, 14&#34;
ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop, 14"

Logitech Wireless Mini Mouse M187 Ultra Portable
Logitech Wireless Mini Mouse M187 Ultra Portable

Mac Book Pro Charger
Mac Book Pro Charger

CYLO 10in Led Grow Light Plant Holder
CYLO 10in Led Grow Light Plant Holder

Shower accessories

Recycled Over-the-Shoulder Shower Caddies
Recycled Over-the-Shoulder Shower Caddies

Quick-Dry Organic Bath Wrap
Quick-Dry Organic Bath Wrap

Xomiboe Shower Shoes Quick Drying Non-Slip Comfortable Men Women House Slippers
Xomiboe Shower Shoes Quick Drying Non-Slip Comfortable Men Women House Slippers

Desk chairs

Neo Chair Office Computer Desk Chair Gaming
Neo Chair Office Computer Desk Chair Gaming

LUMISOURCE 31in Velvet Contemporary Task Chair
LUMISOURCE 31in Velvet Contemporary Task Chair

Storage and orginization

M DESIGN 9x10 Triple Wide 3 Drawer Tea Organizer
M DESIGN 9x10 Triple Wide 3 Drawer Tea Organizer

Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage

Laundry Basket
Laundry Basket

HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers and Storage
HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers and Storage

Vera Bradley Storage Bin with Lid
Vera Bradley Storage Bin with Lid

Mini fridges

Frigidaire EFMIS175-PINK Portable Mini Fridge-Retro Extra Large 9-Can Travel Compact Refrigerator
Frigidaire EFMIS175-PINK Portable Mini Fridge-Retro Extra Large 9-Can Travel Compact Refrigerator

Classic 4-Liter Small Mini Fridge
Classic 4-Liter Small Mini Fridge

