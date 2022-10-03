Birthday wishes are in order for Aerosoles!

The shoe brand, found in 1987, is celebrating turning 35 and celebrating the occasion by offering 35% all styles sitewide, excluding pre-order.

Shoppers can also score an extra 35% off discounted sale and outlet styles.

From boots for fall to the ultimate ballet flat -- this season's trending shoe pick -- the sale has options for everyone.

Check out some of our favorite styles below and use the code HAPPY35 to get your 35% off discount.

Boots

Aerosoles Simple Sale : $159.99 • 11% Savings Aerosoles Original: $180 Shop Now Transition into the new season in style and with ease, thanks to the Simple boot. Crafted in soft supple suede, it features a slouchy mid-calf silhouette; sturdy lug soles complete the look with an on-trend touch. Pairs perfectly with a long, flowy skirt, slim pants or a beloved pair of faded jeans. 1 1/2" Heel.

Aerosoles Brenna Price: $180 • From: Aerosoles Shop Now A wedge heel amps up the comfortable, walkable quotient on the Brenna tall boot. Sleek and sophisticated, it's an ideal match for everything from dresses and skirts to sleek pants and skinny jeans. A timeless finishing touch from day to night, whether for work or weekends.

Aerosoles Sussex Price: $170 • From: Aerosoles Shop Now A sculptural silhouette defines the Sussex Boot, featuring a substantial platform sole and covered heel. Stretch faux leather ensures ease of movement, while diamond flex soles disperse friction away from the foot for better grip and comfort. Pairs perfectly with tailored trousers for the office or with jeans on weekends.

Flats

Aerosoles Illia Price: $115 • From: Aerosoles Shop Now Pointed-toe perfection: A sleek, sophisticated silhouette defines our Illia flat, crafted in metallic faux leather. Pairs perfectly with virtually any look in your closet, from work to weekends and beyond. The ergonomically molded insole supports and cushions your entire foot—think of it as a vacation for your feet.

Aerosoles Penny Driver Price: $89 • From: Aerosoles Shop Now Timeless style, simplified: a slip-on silhouette adds a sense of ease to the Penny Driver, our brand-new yet totally iconic moccasin. Whipstitching elevates the look with a classic twist, while a memory foam footbed ensures total comfort. How to wear it? We recommend it with tailored trousers on weekdays or jeans and a blazer on weekends.

Mules and Clogs

Aerosoles Emon Price: $130 • From: Aerosoles Shop Now Crafted in leather, the Emon clog stands out as a versatile in-between season's style essential. Sturdy lug soles impart a rugged-yet-refined sensibility. 3 1/4" Heel. Leather Upper, balance Synthetic Materials.

Aerosoles Ella Sale : $59.99 • 39% Savings Aerosoles Original: $99 Shop Now All about ease: Conveying a relaxed mood, the Ella slip-on sneaker is upgraded by a richly quilted texture. As part of our Aerosoles Aware collection, it's designed in vegan materials. A chic choice with a sporty twist, and versatile enough for city or country. 3/4" Heel Height. All Synthetic Materials.

Heels

Aerosoles Nadia Sale : $99.99 • 25% Savings Aerosoles Original: $135 Shop Now Step out in sophisticated style via the Nadia slingback sandal, designed in soft denim fabric. As part of our new Aerosoles Aware collection, it is crafted in vegan materials. With a bold covered block heel and platform sole inspired by '70s glamour, its double-knot upper adds understated dimensional detailing. The perfect complement to a sleek long dress for your next special occasion. 3 3/4" Heel.

