Khloe Kardashian's clothing company, Good American, has launched an innovative line of compression denim.
The collection features the brand's signature styles with a new fabric that is said to provide different levels of support.
A mix between shapewear and denim, the pants come in three levels of sculpting compression: light, super and mega.
"The Compression Denim collection includes gap-proof waistbands, tummy smoothing technology, and reinforced belt loops to guarantee the most flattering fit at every level," the company said in a press release.
Shop the new releases by compression level, below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Light Compression
Good Legs Flare Light Compression Jean
Price: $150 • From: Good American
The Good Legs Flare is your vintage inspired fit with flat-tummy tech and a gap-proof waistband in super smoothing denim.
Good Straight Light Compression Jean
Price: $135 • From: Good American
A high-rise vintage inspired straight fit with flat tummy tech and a gap-proof waistband in a smoothing denim.
- 1September 7, 2022
- 2September 28, 2022
- 3
Good Curve Light Compression Jeans
Price: $130 • From: Good American
Our ultimate curve-enhancing fit in our highest rise yet, now in a straight leg opening.
Super Compression
Good Waist Skinny Super Compression Jean
Price: $135 • From: Good American
The Good Waist is our ultimate waist nipping, skinny high high-rise jean with flat tummy tech, a gap-proof waistband, and will give you the best butt ever. These will be your new favorite jeans.
Good Icon Super Compression Jean
Price: $139 • From: Good American
Made with a 90's vintage inspiration, our Good Icon will be your new everyday jean. It's high-rise, fitted through the hips with an iconic straight leg. Wear with your favorite pair of or heels or boots.
Mega Compression
Good Classic Mega Compression Jean
Price: $145 • From: Good American
Made with a gap-proof contoured waistband and a high waist that's sure to flatter every curve.
Good Legs Flare Mega Compression Jean
Price: $145 • From: Good American
The Good Legs Flare is your vintage inspired fit with flat-tummy tech and a gap-proof waistband in super smoothing denim.