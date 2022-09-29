Khloe Kardashian's clothing company, Good American, has launched an innovative line of compression denim.

The collection features the brand's signature styles with a new fabric that is said to provide different levels of support.

A mix between shapewear and denim, the pants come in three levels of sculpting compression: light, super and mega.

"The Compression Denim collection includes gap-proof waistbands, tummy smoothing technology, and reinforced belt loops to guarantee the most flattering fit at every level," the company said in a press release.

Shop the new releases by compression level, below.

Light Compression

Good American Good Legs Flare Light Compression Jean Price: $150 • From: Good American Shop Now The Good Legs Flare is your vintage inspired fit with flat-tummy tech and a gap-proof waistband in super smoothing denim.

Good American Good Straight Light Compression Jean Price: $135 • From: Good American Shop Now A high-rise vintage inspired straight fit with flat tummy tech and a gap-proof waistband in a smoothing denim.

Good American Good Curve Light Compression Jeans Price: $130 • From: Good American Shop Now Our ultimate curve-enhancing fit in our highest rise yet, now in a straight leg opening.

Super Compression

Good American Good Waist Skinny Super Compression Jean Price: $135 • From: Good American Shop Now The Good Waist is our ultimate waist nipping, skinny high high-rise jean with flat tummy tech, a gap-proof waistband, and will give you the best butt ever. These will be your new favorite jeans.

Good American Good Icon Super Compression Jean Price: $139 • From: Good American Shop Now Made with a 90's vintage inspiration, our Good Icon will be your new everyday jean. It's high-rise, fitted through the hips with an iconic straight leg. Wear with your favorite pair of or heels or boots.

Mega Compression

Good American Good Classic Mega Compression Jean Price: $145 • From: Good American Shop Now Made with a gap-proof contoured waistband and a high waist that's sure to flatter every curve.

