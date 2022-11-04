Kevin Hart has been busy over the past year opening a vegan restaurant and going on tour -- among many other things.

The actor, comedian, producer, entrepreneur, father and husband also became the new face of C4 Smart Energy, with which he is an investor, and which he says helps him juggle his best life.

We spoke with Hart in his hometown of Philadelphia about how he stays motivated and finds time for himself amid the chaos.

How do you stay motivated to maintain a healthy lifestyle?

"Working out started off as just something to do to try and get in shape has become pretty much a part of my life, my regimen. So when it comes to health and wellness, it's now embedded into me. It's a system and structure that I live by, stay true to, and ultimately it helps me stay focused. The level of focus comes from the structure the system that I stayed true to for probably, roughly, about the last seven, eight years."

Do you have any tips for finding time for yourself when you are on the go?

"You've got to have a moment to where you can kind of black out and block out, meaning taking time to clear your head, be in your own thoughts be in your own space of happy and whatever that may be. I think it's different, of course, per person. So for me, sometimes it's just a nice little quiet hour where I can close my eyes. Honestly, a lot of that time takes place in the gym. Putting yourself in an environment where you get the best out of yourself is where you find the best moments for yourself. Lots of water during -- a lot of water."

