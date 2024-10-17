Dads can be difficult to shop for, but we've rounded up several of the best gifts to grab ahead of the holiday season at every price point.
If you're shopping on a shoestring budget, consider handy gardening gloves, a Korchmar leather desk tray or a fresh stock of Harry's Razors for Men, all of which run under $25 but are useful, thoughtful gifts he'll appreciate with every use.
Is weight lifting or an overall high-protein diet part of Dad's lifestyle? Gift him the popular Isopure zero carb protein powder in Creamy Vanilla, a delicious flavor that blends smoothly and offers 25 grams of protein per scoop -- more than 10,000 reviewers on Amazon give it an average 4.5-star rating.
For those looking to spend a little more without going over $200, we have everything from Stearns & Foster's impeccably comfortable, two-sided Luxe Estate pillow that offers down on one side for cozy warmth and latex on the other when it's time to cool down.
CAT Footwear is a go-to name in work boots, but their new Invader Max composite toe style is a boon for dads seeking safety, comfort and style in an extra-sturdy work shoe. Watches are a no-brainer at this budget, too, and we think Armitron's Skeleton 43mm style in gold looks much more expensive than its $175 price point.
And for luxe gifts, the world is your gifting oyster. For stylish dads, a limited edition Bailey fedora from the brand's recent partnership with artist Michael "Mr. Kaves" McLeer could be especially appreciated thanks to its handsome feather detailing and lush red satin lining.
Golf-loving dads will appreciate Revo's newly released Annika 3 sunglasses, a unisex style created with golf legend Annika Sorenstam that uses NASA-based polarized lens technology for "superior clarity and visual performance" -- plus, they look really cool.
Gifts $25 and under
Quip Adult Electric Toothbrush - Sonic Toothbrush with Travel Cover & Mirror Mount, Soft Bristles, Timer, and Metal Handle - Slate
- $27.58
- $39.99
- Amazon
Harry's Razors for Men - Shaving Kit includes a Mens Razor Handle, 3 Blade Refills, Travel Cover, and 4 Oz Shave Gel
- $14.99
- Amazon
Gifts $50 and under
Isopure Creamy Vanilla Whey Isolate Protein Powder with Vitamin C & Zinc for Immune Support, 25g Protein, Zero Carb & Keto Friendly, 15 Servings, 1 Pound
- $30.99
- Amazon
Gifts $100 and under
Gifts $200 and under
Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven
- $199.95
- $350
- Nordstrom
Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth Ear Buds Compatible with iPhone and Android, Earth Blue
- $158.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Remote Control
- $199
- $279
- Amazon
Splurge-worthy gifts
Garmin 010-02540-34 fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, adventure smartwatch
- $669.99
- $799.99
- Amazon