Whether you're searching for bedding, bamboo pajamas or bath bundles, Cozy's Earth's latest stock -- and its current sale -- may have what you need.
There are inviting new arrivals like the bestselling bamboo stretch-knit pajamas in new toile colorways and essential cotton tees. These pajamas are "crafted with a soft stretch-knit that features enhanced breathability and luxurious drape," according to the brand's website. They also boast a lightweightness and breathability we appreciate in the summer months.
The All Day Tee, a 100% cotton essential, is also available in six colors -- all of which are currently 30% off their original price.
There are also new colors of bamboo sheets, like Fern and Lemonade, and classic colors, like white and light grey. The latter two are currently on sale.
Speaking of a sale, Cozy Earth is new offering up to 35% off across bedding, bath, apparel and accessories. Take, for example, the 10-piece Complete Waffle Bath Towel Bundle now under $250 or the 4.9-star comforter for 30% off.
Shop all of this and more from Cozy Earth below!
