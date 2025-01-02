It's cozy season and we're leaning in.
We're on the lookout for all of the coziest blankets for our homes, from weighted blankets to heated blankets, faux-fur options and more.
For example, shop the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket with its 4.7-star rating at Nordstrom in five different color options for a blanket you'll want to cuddle up in no matter the time of day. Uttermara's highly rated weighted blanket on Amazon is ideal for unwinding after a stressful day back at the office.
At Cozy Earth, try the aptly named Cuddle Blanket, described as "a cocoon of pure luxury and warmth, crafted with a longer, ultra-plush pile and a substantial weight to set it apart from the rest," according to the brand's website. They also have blankets on sale, like the Cashmere Tassel Throw, now 20% off.
Continue below to shop these blankets and more!
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
You've likely heard the hype around Barefoot Dreams, and this CozyChic blanket is no exception. It has a 4.7-star rating at Nordstrom, and we love it as a cuddly, neutral option for any home.
- $158
- Nordstrom
Cuddle Blanket
"A cocoon of pure luxury and warmth, crafted with a longer, ultra-plush pile and a substantial weight to set it apart from the rest," Cozy Earth's website states.
- $306
- Cozy Earth
Cashmere Tassel Throw
A luxurious cashmere throw is the gift you need to give yourself this new year.
- $408
- $510
- Cozy Earth
Wicked Plush Throw
For under $30, this highly-rated L.L.Bean Wicked Plush Throw is a must for your home. It comes in multiple colors too!
- $29.95
- L.L.Bean
Alpaca Boucle Throw
Parachute's alpaca throw comes in two colors and is well-suited to add to your cozy couch setup.
- $279
- Parachute
Ruched Faux Fur Throw
If you're looking for a faux-fur throw blanket, try this option from Quince. It has a 4.8-star rating and comes in three colors.
- $89.90
- Quince
Bedsure Fleece Bed Blankets
This is the No.1 bestselling bed blanket at Amazon. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 171,000 reviews!
- $24.99
- $30.99
- Amazon
Wemore Shaggy Long Fur Faux Fur Weighted Blanket
Take a weighted blanket with you from the couch to the bed.
- $53.46
- $62.89
- Amazon
Faux Fur Ruched Throw
Save over $50 on this faux-fur throw blanket at Pottery Barn now.
- $125
- $179
- Pottery Barn
Uttermara Weighted Blanket Queen Size
This 15-pound weighted blanket has 4.7 stars on Amazon and more than 2,300 reviews.
- $53.67
- $78.93
- Amazon
Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket
"Made from a soft knit jersey material, this blanket feels like your favorite T-shirt," Quince's website states.
- $149.90
- Quince
Anysay Heated Blanket Throw with 4 Hours Auto-Off 6 Heat Level
This Anysay blanket comes in four sizes on Amazon. Read through product instructions for safety tips and get ready to warm up!
- $81.99
- Amazon