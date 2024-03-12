If you've found yourself tossing and turning throughout the night or yearning for more sleep, you're not alone.

In celebration of Sleep Awareness Week, we're rounding up our sleep must-haves for a restful night.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has the best pillowcases, "buttery soft" pajamas, weighted blankets, and sound machines.

Getting the proper amount of sleep is important for our overall health and well-being, so don't miss out on these finds to make you more comfortable.

34% off Amazon Blissy Silk Pillowcase - 100% Pure Mulberry Silk - 22 Momme 6A High-Grade Fibers These 4.5-star pillowcases are made from high-quality 22 Momme 100% Pure Mulberry Silk. The brand boasts that the pillowcases prevent tugging and pulling on your hair and can benefit our skin, too. $58.88

Zappos Eberjey Gisele PJ Set + Use promo code GMASECRET for 10% off Shop these Eberjey pajamas on Zappos in one of 18 available colors. The set features a long-sleeved top with a notched collar, chest patch pocket, button-front closure and pants with an elastic waistband. Use promo code GMASECRET for 10% off select styles. Valid 3/12. $138 Zappos Shop Now

Amazon Milliard U Shaped Total Body Support Pillow Memory Foam with Cool, Breathable and Washable Cover Give yourself a hug with this U-shaped total body pillow from Amazon. According to its product description, it can be used to help support and relieve pressure from your arms, back, neck, head, or legs. $69.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon YnM Exclusive 15lbs Weighted Blanket If you've been curious about a weighted blanket, now's the perfect time to try one. Use it alone or add as a layer with your duvet cover. The sizing guide recommends choosing a blanket that weighs 10% of your body weight plus one pound. This blanket is machine washable and on sale, too! $29.99

