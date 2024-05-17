Shopping over Memorial Day weekend? Stock up on summer must-haves with deals on dresses, sandals and more from multiple fashion retailers.
This year, fashion lovers will find Memorial Day deals on items we need to kick off summer in style. Retailers like J.Crew, Old Navy, Amazon and more are offering major discounts you won't want to miss. Plus, some retailers have kicked off summer sales early, like 50% off during J.Crew's Summer Kickoff Event preview, going on now.
Continue below to shop and be sure to check back as more discounts become available!
Allbirds
Shop 20% off select styles during Allbirds' Memorial Day Sale, going on now.
Amazon
Amazon's Memorial Day Sale is on! Shop up to 40% off multiple categories, including beauty and fashion.
Timex Men's Q 1978 Day/Date 37mm Watch - Black Strap Green Dial Stainless Steel Case
- $149
- $179
- Amazon
Gerber Baby Girls Toddler Sweater Knit Top and Cropped Pant Set
- $9.50
- $29.99
- Amazon
Coach
Looking for a new bag? Coach will have 25% off Tabbys and up to 40% off top styles from May 23 through June 5.
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet will offer 20% off bags, wallets and more from May 22-29.
DSW
Take 20% off women's sandals with code SIZZLE.
Eloquii
Eloquii has a customer appreciation sale going on now. Shop up to 60% off everything, including sale. Use code EQVIPSALE.
J.Crew
J.Crew's special preview of its Summer Kickoff Event means 50% off select summer styles.
Cross-back midi dress in striped vintage rib
- $44.50 - $46.50
- $89.50 - $98
- J.Crew
Lands' End
Right now, shop 60% off swim styles and 40% off everything else with code ICONIC. Lands' End will also offer 50% off online from May 24-27.
Women's Slender Suit Shine Bandeau Tummy Control Chlorine Resistant High Leg One Piece Swimsuit
- $123.96
- $154.95
- Lands' End
Mango
Mango is offering 30% off everything when you spend $230 or more. Use code SPRING.
Old Navy
From May 24-27, shop 50% off almost everything at Old Navy. In the meantime, shop 50% off shorts, tees, tanks and swim now.
REI
The REI Co-op sale is happening now through May 27. Shop up to 30% off clothing, hiking boots and more during REI's biggest sale of the year.
Showpo
Showpo will be offering 30% off select styles from May 23-28.
Amalie The Label Indrisia Linen Puff Sleeve Open Back Bodycon Mini Dress in Iris Floral
- $109.95
- Showpo
Spanx
Shop 40% off at Spanx with code EARLYSUMMER until May 19.
Vince Camuto
Take 20% off sandals with code BEACHDAY.