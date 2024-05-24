If you're on the hunt for the best deals for Memorial Day on family swimwear, mattresses, outdoor furniture and more, look no further.
"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has the scoop on all the best deals, including some exclusive discounts for fans of the show.
For example, Old Navy's Almost Everything sale event lets you save 50% off -- you guessed it -- almost everything, including trendy swimwear for the whole family that comes just in time for swimming season.
And speaking of, don't forget the towel! Brooklinen's blanket-sized beach towel is the perfect summer accessory thanks to its stylish red stripes and discounted price.
Other options, like a new mattress or suitcase, are also ready to come home with you, so keep reading to browse the best sales on items you'll want to pick up this Memorial Day weekend.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Best mattress deal
Nolah's Evolution mattress offers zoned support that feels tailor-made for side sleepers. The coil core has three targeted support zones and reinforced edges, four layers of pressure-relieving foam on top, plus the Nolah AirFoam™ layer cushions shoulders while firmer support beneath the hips helps with alignment. It also has a cooling feature to release trapped heat, and Nolah mattresses are designed and assembled in the USA with free shipping, a 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
Best swimwear deal
Swimwear at Old Navy will be 50% during the Almost Everything sale event, an event that only happens a few times per year where you can save on already low-priced items. Choose from stylish options like the half-zip one piece, a striped sarong or lobster-print trunks for men. Don't forget to check out the adorable kids' options, too!
Best suitcase deal
Lightweight, durable and possessing top-notch functionality, this Samsonite suitcase is made from 100% polycarbonate with a unique scratch-resistant texture with TSA-approved locks and a patented Eazy Hook carrying system to give you an extra hand when you most need it.
Best towel deal
This towel measures at a whopping 34 inches x 70 inches, making it feel more like a blanket than a towel. Its colorful stripes make it a gorgeous and useful accessory to tote anywhere from the beach to the park, and Brooklinen is offering an exlclusive 25% off discount for "GMA" viewers so you can save while investing on this towel that will last many seasons to come.
Cabana Stripe Beach Towel + Use code GMA25 to save 25%
Use code GMA25 to save 25%. Limit one use of code per customer. Valid until Saturday, May 25 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
- $51.75
- $69
- Brooklinen
Best outdoor furniture deal
Adirondack chairs are ideal for summer, and this laid-back, sloped design is crafted from recycled plastic and stainless steel for an eco-conscious, effortless look. It comes in six elegant earth tones, can hold up to 500 pounds and it's heavy, durable and weatherproof so you don't have to worry about it breaking down in your backyard.
Best kids toys deal
Looking for a new toy for you kids? The Toniebox is a screen-free speaker that comes to life when paired with a Tonie figurine. There is a variety of character to choose from! They are celebrating Memorial Day with $20 off Toniebox Starter Sets and bundles.
Best electronics deal
Amazon will have a variety of Memorial Day deals, but look out, especially for electronics. Don't miss the deals on Beats Solo 4. It’s a must-have for the best listening quality for this year’s summer playlist.
Best skincare deal
Summer is right around the corner and it’s time to freshen up your skincare routine. Bliss has you covered and with the best deals in skin care. They are offering up to 30% off plus an extra 10% off with code MD10 from May 23 to May 28. You don’t want to miss this deal!